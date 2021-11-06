The celebration runs from Nov. 6-12, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Chanel No. 5 Is Taking Over Rockefeller Center for Its 100th Birthday — and You're Invited

Turning 100 years old is a special event — especially when you're famous for being a favorite accessory of Marylin Monroe.

Celebrating a century of iconic fragrance Chanel No. 5, the French fashion house is kicking it back to the days of childhood birthday parties at the ice rink. But, of course, this is Chanel — so it isn't just any old ice rink.

Taking place at New York City's Rockefeller Center Ice Rink starting Saturday, Nov. 6, the rink, just as iconic as the brand, will be adorned with decorative perfume bottles and treats.

"No. 5 in the Stars" (the name of the weeklong party) will take over New York's Rockefeller Center with sculptures shaped like perfumed bottles and even artwork on the famous rink's ice.

But the real party starts in a lounge, specially curated with birthday treats. The Chanel No. 5 lounge will provide themed hot chocolate (perfect for warming up after a few laps around the rink) and other surprises, New York Magazine's The Cut reported throughout the weeklong celebration. You'll also be able to play games inspired by the iconic perfume and view an outdoor exhibition about the scent.

The celebration runs from Nov. 6-12, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., but arrive early and you could see the special themed animations on display every night at 5 p.m.

CHANEL Rock Center Rink Rendering Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

And although it's Chanel, the celebration isn't a VIP-only event and you don't even need to reserve a ticket in advance. Tickets to the lounge will be handed out in person (either at the lounge itself or on the Rockefeller rink).

Since its conception in 1921 — when Coco Chanel told perfumer Ernest Beaux that she wanted to create a scent that would "smell like a woman, and not like a rose" — Chanel No. 5 has become arguably the most famous perfume in the world.

For more information, visit the Chanel website.