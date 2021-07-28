The concert will take place on Central Park's Great Lawn on Aug. 21.

NYC Is Reopening With an Epic Concert Featuring Bruce Springsteen, LL Cool J, and Many More

New York City's star-studded "homecoming" concert is less than a month away and will be complete with performances by Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and many, many more.

"This is going to be a historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans. I'll put it plainly: You're going to want to be here," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

Entitled, "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis and Live Nation" the concert will take place on Central Park's Great Lawn on Aug. 21. The performers include an eye-popping lineup of some of the biggest names in music, including Andrea Bocelli, LL COOL J, Elvis Costello, Jennifer Hudson, Wyclef Jean, The Killers, The New York Philharmonic, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Tickets to the show are free, but proof of vaccination is required.

Tickets will be released to the public in batches online starting Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m EDT. They will also be released at the below times every day throughout the week:

Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. EDT

Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 a.m. EDT

Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. EDT

Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

Citi cardmembers will have access to an exclusive VIP presale beginning July 29 at 10 a.m. EDT. Expedia will also give away 1,000 concert tickets to Expedia Rewards members in contests leading up to the event.

For those who are unable to get tickets — or can't make it to New York City to see the show — CNN will broadcast the concert live, beginning at 5 p.m.

New York City's Homecoming Week will take place Aug. 14 through 22 and include a number of events like free rooftop movie screenings, live concerts throughout the five boroughs, cultural activities, public art pop-ups, and events like NYC Restaurant Week and Summer Streets fairs. For more information, visit the Homecoming Week website.