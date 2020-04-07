#WorldHealthDay comes at a time when healthcare workers are constantly on our minds.

The World Is Celebrating Healthcare Workers Today — Here's How You Can Get Involved (Video)

The world may feel like it is on pause right now, but it's the complete opposite for the countless healthcare workers tirelessly working day-in-and-day-out to keep people alive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

promotional poster for WHO's World Health Day featuring nurses and midwives Credit: Courtesy of World Health Organization

And there's no better time to take a breath and thank them than on World Health Day, which falls on Tuesday, April 7.

The global day of thanks for healthcare workers has inspired countless shoutouts on social media using the #WorldHealthDay from everyone in quarantine, to celebrities, to the the travel industry, and even the International Space Station, which posted a photo of Earth on Twitter to say thanks.

This year's theme is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, according to the World Health Organization.

"Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies," the WHO wrote in a statement. "Quite simply, without nurses, there would be no response."

Emirates airline got in on the action, posting a photo on Twitter of flight attendants, pilots, and ground crew holding signs saying thank you in several languages.

"From our heroes to yours, 'Thank You'. On #WorldHealthDay, we express our gratitude to all healthcare professionals worldwide who are at the frontline," the airline wrote. "The Emirates Group stands with you at this critical time by flying much needed medical supplies across the globe."

Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter with a message filled with gratitude.

"It's World Health Day, and we owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals," he wrote. "They're still giving their all for us every day, at great risk to themselves, and we can't thank them enough for their bravery and their service."

For her part, Queen Elizabeth II, who just days ago spoke to the UK in a rare televised address, said in an Instagram post it was important to recognize healthcare workers' "selfless commitment and diligence" on World Health Day.

"In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all," the Queen wrote in the post.

In Shanghai, the company lit the Enchanted Storybook Castle with "thank you" in several languages, in Paris flowers spelling out "Merci" were placed in front of their castle, and at the company's hotel Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, in Hawaii, "mahalo" was spelled out in flowers.

The WHO said those who want to show appreciation to healthcare workers in their communities are encouraged to simply say thank you or post "photos and videos of and from nurses and midwives, or other health workers, and patients explaining why their work is vital" on social media using #SupportNursesAndMidwives and #COVID19.

And the thanks isn't just limited to Tuesday. Each night people have opened their windows and gone out on balconies to clap, giving thanks to healthcare workers all around the world from Italy to New York.