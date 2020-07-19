Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand, a central part of the country's cultural identity.

Celebrate the Māori New Year in New Zealand From Anywhere in the World

Even if stargazers can’t travel, those with their eyes to the sky can still see a stunning celestial event without leaving home this year.

The Matariki star cluster, which signifies the Māori New Year in New Zealand, normally appears in mid-winter (or mid-summer in the Northern hemisphere) and marks old lunar year’s end — and this year will be livestreamed to Facebook.

Pure New Zealand will be livestreaming the celestial event on Monday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. EST (10:30 a.m. PST) from the Aoraki International Dark Sky Reserve in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. Follow along on Pure New Zealand's Facebook page.

Hosted by former rugby player, Israel Dagg, along with experts Victoria Campbell and Dr. Rangi Matamua, the three will reflect will on the significance of the event as well as share related history and legends.

While modern astronomers call the Matariki as Messier 45 (M45), the cluster actually has many different names around the world, including the “Pleiades” in Greek, the “Seven Sisters” in English, “Makali‘i” or “eyes of royalty” in Hawaiian, “Subaru” or “gathered together” in Japanese, or “Mǎo” in Chinese, to name a few.

This star cluster can be seen around the globe but has special significance in New Zealand. Every year, the event is celebrated across the country, and this year will be no different for people who are lucky enough to be there.