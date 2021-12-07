CDC Now Advises Against Travel to France, Portugal, More European Countries

The agency also raised Andorra, Liechtenstein, and Cyprus, as well as Jordan and Tanzania to "Level 4."

Touristsin facemasks look out over the city from the Monte viewpoint, Lisbon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added a new round of destinations to its highest warning list, including popular European spots France and Portugal.

The list, which is updated on a weekly basis, raised both countries to a "Level 4" and warned Americans to "avoid" traveling there. The latest update comes as the new omicron variant has spread around the world, resulting in stricter travel restrictions throughout the globe.

The agency designates a destination as a "Level 4" if they are experiencing more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days. In the past few weeks, the CDC has raised other European countries to its highest warning level, including Iceland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark.

This week, the agency also raised Andorra, Liechtenstein, and Cyprus, as well as Jordan and Tanzania to "Level 4."

"Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated," the CDC advises. "Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants."

For its part, France is now requiring all visitors from outside the European Union to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours of their arrival, in addition to showing proof they have been vaccinated. And starting Dec. 15, travelers who received a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have to show proof they have received a booster shot.

Portugal welcomes American travelers and requires all visitors to show proof of a negative test before coming, according to Visit Portugal.

This week, the United States implemented a new policy requiring all international travelers, including U.S. citizens, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of their flight, regardless of their vaccination status.