The CDC Will No Longer Report COVID-19 Cases on Cruises to the Public

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially ended their pandemic-era program for cruise ships and will no longer display the number of COVID-19 cases online.

Effective Monday, the CDC has retired the part of its website that allowed the public to monitor COVID-19 cases on ships by way of a color-coded chart to show the levels of transmission on the ships. As stated on the CDC website the organization will continue to publish guidance for ships to help maintain health and safety, however safety measures will be up to each cruise line.

"[The] CDC has worked closely with the cruise industry, state, territorial, and local health authorities, and federal and seaport partners to provide a safer and healthier environment for cruise passengers and crew. Cruise ships have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs," the organization states online.

Going forward, travelers are advised to contact their cruise line directly to discuss any outbreaks of COVID-19 on board.

As to why the tracking system is now gone, the CDC explains it is because each cruise line has screening and testing standards of their own and the color-coding system works only when each cruise line is unified in protocol. The agency also notes that cruise ships will still report COVID-19 cases to the CDC, but they will no longer be displayed.

"[The] CDC has determined that the cruise industry has access to the necessary tools (e.g., cruise-specific recommendations and guidance, vaccinations, testing instruments, treatment modalities, and non-pharmaceutical interventions) to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 on board," CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund told The Washington Post on Monday.

In March, the CDC rolled back a pandemic-era regulation for the cruise industry by removing the warning associated with cruising that was in place for two years.

As of now, cruise lines' rules vary when it comes to guests being vaccinated or undergoing a COVID-19 test depending on port, destination, and a variety of other factors.