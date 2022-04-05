CDC Lowers Travel Warning for Canada, Caribbean Destinations

Many tourist-favorite countries have been downgraded to "Level 3" by the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its warning against traveling to several countries this week, including some popular tourist destinations like Canada and Saint Lucia.

Overall, the agency reclassified 14 destinations as "Level 3," indicating a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, but not telling people to avoid traveling there altogether. Each of these destinations was previously classified as "Level 4."

The destinations now designated as a "Level 3'' are: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Iran, Libya, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, and Suriname.

The CDC considers a destination "Level 3" if there are 100 to 500 cases reported per 100,000 people over the past 28 days. The agency recommends people are "vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling" to destinations listed as "Level 3" and "avoid" traveling there if they are not.

While 96 destinations remain classified under "Level 4," the CDC didn't add any new places to its highest travel warning this week.

Pigeon Beach in Saint Lucia as seen from Fort Rodney Credit: DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

And several countries classified as "Level 4" have dropped pandemic-related restrictions completely, like Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Still, all international travelers entering the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to get tested within one day of flying to the country, regardless of their vaccination status.

Last week, the CDC also dropped its warning against cruise ship travel in the U.S. for the first time in two years. The agency now recommends all travelers are "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccination before boarding a cruise.