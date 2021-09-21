Bermuda and Antigua and Barbuda are now designated as a "Level 4."

CDC Adds More Caribbean Islands to Its List of High-risk Destinations Due to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Antigua and Barbuda and Bermuda to its highest travel advisory on Monday, in its latest assessment of the coronavirus risk around the globe.

The classification, a "Level 4" advises Americans to "avoid travel" to these countries due to a "very high" level of COVID-19. The South American country of Guyana is also now designated as a "Level 4."

The CDC also raised the island of Bonaire to a "Level 3" from a "Level 2," and added six more destinations to its "Level 3" classification, including Colombia and Ukraine. The CDC recommends Americans who travel to "Level 3" destinations to make sure they are fully vaccinated before going.

The CDC's travel advisory acts as a warning against travel to some destinations but does not prohibit Americans from choosing to travel there.

A destination is classified at this level if they have experienced more than 500 cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days, and classified as a "Level 3" if they have experienced 100 to 500 cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days, according to the agency.

Bermuda Credit: Nicola Muirhead/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CDC asses its travel advisories on a weekly basis. In the past, the agency has added popular vacation spots like Jamaica, the Bahamas, France, and Iceland to its highest warning level.

Currently, there are 86 destinations classified under "Level 4" and 74 destinations classified under "Level 3."

The update comes as the U.S. makes plans to welcome fully vaccinated foreign tourists, for the first time in over a year, in November. Beyond being vaccinated, travelers will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of boarding a flight to the U.S.

Currently, the U.S. restricts non-essential travel for non-U.S. citizens from several destinations around the world, including the UK and EU.