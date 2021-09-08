U.S. Officials Tell Americans to Avoid Jamaica in Latest Travel Warning

The CDC also increased its warning on several other Caribbean destinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three more countries to its highest advisory level, including the popular beach destination of Jamaica, warning Americans not to travel there.

The agency, which updates its travel advisory each week, raised Jamaica to a "Level 4," indicating a "very high level" of COVID-19 transmission in the country and telling American tourists to "avoid travel" to the island. U.S. travelers are also advised by the State Department to not travel to Jamaica due to COVID-19.

For its part, Jamaica welcomes U.S. tourists with proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter. Travelers must stay in either a designated "Resilient Corridor" or at a JTB licensed accommodation that is certified as COVID-19 protocol compliant, according to the country's tourism board.

Beyond Jamaica, the CDC also reclassified Brunei and Sri Lanka as "Level 4," advising U.S. travelers to avoid going there. Destinations are classified as a "Level 4" if at least 500 cases are recorded per 100,000 people.

Additionally, the agency increased its warning on several other Caribbean destinations, including Anguilla, which was previously a "Level 1," but is now classified as a "Level 3;" Antigua and Barbuda, which was previously a "Level 2," but is now a "Level 3;" Grenada, which was also a "Level 1," but is now a "Level 3;" and Turks and Caicos, which was previously a "Level 2," but is now a "Level 3."

"As the COVID-19 situation around the world changes, CDC is monitoring COVID-19 risk in destinations around the world and making travel recommendations," the agency wrote in its advisory.

The CDC has continuously updated its advisory in recent weeks, classifying popular destinations throughout the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond under its highest warning level, including Greece, St. Barts, France, and Aruba. The agency has also added U.S. territories Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to its highest warning level, telling Americans to ensure they are vaccinated before traveling there.