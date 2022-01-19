CDC Says to 'Avoid' 22 Destinations Including Israel, Caribbean Islands, and Australia

Many countries on the list continue to welcome American tourists although the CDC designates them as 'high risk' for spread of COVID-19.

Tourists visit the Old City of Jerusalem, as the city reopens to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19, on Nov. 2, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised more than 20 destinations around the world to its highest travel advisory level in one of the widest-reaching COVID-19-related travel warnings yet.

The agency warned Americans this week to "avoid" traveling to 22 new countries and territories from Caribbean islands like the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, and Turks and Caicos, to Australia and Israel, designating them as "Level 4" destinations.

The agency updates its list on a weekly basis and classifies a country or territory as "Level 4" if there are more than 500 COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 people over the last 28 days. In total, the CDC now classifies more than 100 destinations throughout the world as "Level 4," a stark illustration of the widespread transmission of the coronavirus.

"Avoid travel to these destinations," the agency wrote. "If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel."

Many countries on the list continue to welcome American tourists, like Israel, for example, which recently started allowing all international visitors to enter after temporarily closing its borders in late November. But others, like Australia, have maintained strict border protocols, continuing to bar travel from much of the world.

The additions to the list join several other recent inclusions like Canada, Aruba, and popular vacation spots throughout Europe like Spain, Italy, and France.

Anyone who chooses to travel outside the United States and intends to return must get tested within one day of boarding a flight to the U.S.

These are the destinations the CDC has designated this week under its highest travel warning:

Albania Argentina Australia Bahrain Bermuda Bolivia Cape Verde Egypt Grenada Guyana Israel Panama Qatar Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia São Tomé and Príncipe Sint Maarten Suriname The Bahamas British Virgin Islands Turks and Caicos Uruguay