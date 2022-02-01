The CDC also warned against traveling to Anguilla, Chile, Ecuador, French Guiana, Kosovo, Moldova, Paraguay, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines, and the Philippines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against traveling to Mexico along with nearly a dozen other destinations, adding the vacation hotspot to its highest travel advisory list.

The agency classified Mexico as a "Level 4" destination, indicating there is a "very high" level of COVID-19 transmission in the country and telling Americans they should not travel there. If people do decide to head to Mexico, the CDC recommended they be fully vaccinated and "up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travel."

In addition to Mexico, the CDC classified Anguilla, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, French Guiana, Kosovo, Moldova, Paraguay, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines, Singapore, and the Philippines under its highest travel warning, which the agency updates on a weekly basis.

Destinations are classified as "Level 4" if they report more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days. Currently, there are 128 destinations classified as "Level 4," including popular spots like Canada, St. Barths, Aruba, Spain, Italy, and France.

The latest travel warning comes as several countries are reopening to American tourists. The Philippines, for example, will once again welcome vaccinated travelers on Feb. 10 for the first time in nearly two years. And Singapore has been welcoming Americans through "Vaccinated Travel Lanes" since October.

Mexico, which was named Travel Leisure's 2022 destination of the year, welcomes travelers from the United States and does not require them to quarantine or get tested for COVID-19 before their trip, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico.

Currently, Mexico is reporting just over 36,600 new cases on average each day, which is about 86% of its peak with the highest daily average reported on Jan. 23, according to Reuters.

Several states in Mexico have taken action to protect against the spread of the virus, requiring or recommending vaccines for indoor activities. The state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, for example, requires people 18 and older to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs.