See if you qualify to become a 'Global Citizen' of the Cayman Islands.

Work Remotely for Up to 2 Years in the Cayman Islands With Their New WFH Program

At a time when kitchen tables and coffee tables have become the new office, the Cayman Islands is proposing something a bit more exciting for deskbound employees working from home due to COVID-19.

This week, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) launched a new program aimed at digital nomads looking for new options when it comes to their home office environment. Entitled the Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP), it allows travelers to stay in the Cayman Islands for up to two years while working remotely.

“Having reduced the threat of COVID-19 to near zero, the Cayman Islands offers the perfect oasis for persons with a remote working lifestyle to experience the Caymankind way of life,” Hon. Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Moses Kirkconnell said in a statement. "Imagine going for an early morning walk on Seven Mile Beach, taking a swim on your lunch break and finishing the day off with the finest dining experience that only the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean can give you?"

In order to qualify for the program, single individuals must provide proof of an annual salary of at least $100,000. Couples must prove a minimum $150,000 income and $180,000 if they have a child.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

In addition to the income requirements, applicants must supply a valid passport, letter certifying that they are employed by an entity outside of the Cayman Islands, a notarized bank reference letter, proof of health insurance coverage, and a non-refundable application fee of at least $1,469. All applicants are also subject to background checks.

Those approved for the program will have to find their own place to live on one of the three islands: Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac or Little Cayman. Each has their own vibe — all have stellar beach access and sunny Caribbean weather.

The Cayman Islands reopened on Oct. 1 for repatriation flights and individuals with worker permits. It is currently deemed a Level 3 advisory level from the State Department, encouraging visitors to "reconsider travel."

Quarantine requirements are subject to change. At the moment, travelers may have to apply for arrival approval and remain in isolation for 14 days after landing. The Cayman Islands reported a total of 235 cases of COVID-19 and one death, according to the Health Ministry. As of Oct. 20, there were only 20 active cases on the island.

More information about the program and the application are available online.

The Cayman Islands is just one of the many warm-weather destinations hoping to lure back tourists by offering longer stays. Bermuda, Aruba, and Barbados all have their own programs for WFH employees desperate to try something new.