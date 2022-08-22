Cayman Islands to Eliminate All COVID-19-related Travel Restrictions

The Cayman Islands will drop all COVID-19-related travel restrictions this week, welcoming all travelers for the first time in the pandemic era.

Starting Aug. 24, travelers won't need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative test, a travel declaration form or a travel request via Travel Cayman, according to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. The islands will also do away with mask requirements, but business owners may implement their own rules.

Premier Wayne Panton said during a news conference on Friday, adding the new rules are part of a "science-based, people-first approach to the pandemic."

"This is obviously following two and a half years of COVID-19-related restrictions…We are now satisfied that we can safely eliminate all but a few of the remaining public health measures,"

In the Cayman Islands, more than 92% of people over 5 years old have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 36% have received at least three doses, according to the government. Panton said the high vaccination rate was a big factor in relaxing public health measures.

The decision to drop travel restrictions comes nearly two months after the Cayman Islands eliminated both pre- and post-travel testing rules for vaccinated visitors. However, up until now, the islands have only welcomed unvaccinated visitors under 12 or unvaccinated travelers who own a local property or business.

Currently, all visitors must apply for a travel certificate several days before arriving as well as obtain medical and travel insurance that covers COVID-19. Cruise travelers are exempt from the travel application requirement.

With this move, the Cayman Islands now join several other Caribbean destinations that have dropped pandemic-era rules completely, including Grenada, Aruba, and Bonaire. Others, like the Bahamas and Saint Lucia, have eliminated pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers.

