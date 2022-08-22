Cayman Islands to Eliminate All COVID-19-related Travel Restrictions

Starting Aug. 24 travelers will not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she's not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on August 22, 2022
A cruise ship anchored in the Caribbean Sea off of Spotts Beach. Spotts Beach, Grand Cayman Island, Cayman Islands
Photo: Sergio Pitamitz / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Cayman Islands will drop all COVID-19-related travel restrictions this week, welcoming all travelers for the first time in the pandemic era.

Starting Aug. 24, travelers won't need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a negative test, a travel declaration form or a travel request via Travel Cayman, according to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. The islands will also do away with mask requirements, but business owners may implement their own rules.

Premier Wayne Panton said during a news conference on Friday, adding the new rules are part of a "science-based, people-first approach to the pandemic."

"This is obviously following two and a half years of COVID-19-related restrictions…We are now satisfied that we can safely eliminate all but a few of the remaining public health measures,"

In the Cayman Islands, more than 92% of people over 5 years old have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 36% have received at least three doses, according to the government. Panton said the high vaccination rate was a big factor in relaxing public health measures.

The decision to drop travel restrictions comes nearly two months after the Cayman Islands eliminated both pre- and post-travel testing rules for vaccinated visitors. However, up until now, the islands have only welcomed unvaccinated visitors under 12 or unvaccinated travelers who own a local property or business.

Currently, all visitors must apply for a travel certificate several days before arriving as well as obtain medical and travel insurance that covers COVID-19. Cruise travelers are exempt from the travel application requirement.

With this move, the Cayman Islands now join several other Caribbean destinations that have dropped pandemic-era rules completely, including Grenada, Aruba, and Bonaire. Others, like the Bahamas and Saint Lucia, have eliminated pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

