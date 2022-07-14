A Cat Named Rowdy Spent 3 Weeks Traversing Boston's Logan Airport — and Is Now on Her Way Home 

The aptly-named cat was spotted several times around the airport, but no one was able to capture her until Wednesday.

By
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo

Cailey Rizzo is a Brooklyn-based writer who specializes in reporting on travel, culture, and the arts for Travel + Leisure. Cailey earned a master's degree in creative nonfiction writing from the University of East Anglia and a bachelor's degree in journalism from SUNY Purchase College. She also studied at UMass Amherst's Juniper Summer Institute and the Cours de Civilisation Française de la Sorbonne. She has lived in New York, London, and Paris and is at work on her first novel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2022
Travelers at Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.,
Photo: Vanessa Leroy/Getty Images

A cat named Rowdy, who spent three weeks evading capture at Boston's Logan Airport, has finally been apprehended and will be returned to her family.

In June, 4-year-old feline, Rowdy was onboard a Lufthansa flight home from Germany. While cargo loaders were unpacking the plane, Rowdy managed to escape from her crate to pursue some birds she spotted on the tarmac, according to The Associated Press. And so began Rowdy's three-week stakeout of the Boston airport.

The aptly-named cat was spotted several times around the airport, but no one was able to capture her until Wednesday.

"Whether out of fatigue or hunger we'll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," Massport, the agency that operates the airport, said in a statement, the AP reported.

During the three-week hunt for Rowdy, airline staff and construction workers joined the efforts. The airport placed cameras and safe-release animal traps in the places where Rowdy had been spotted.

In order to help lure her to safety, airport staff were in constant communication with Rowdy's family. They figured out her favorite food and placed certain items that would be familiar in her path. Once she was captured in a safe-release trap on Wednesday morning, airport staff alerted Rowdy's family that they had finally caught their cat.

Patty Sahli, Rowdy's owner, joked with NBC Boston that her cat "inspects every box and every bag" and "would be great at airport security." When asked what she thought her cat was doing for three weeks at Logan Airport, Sahli said that she "probably put a dent on the mouse population at the airport."

The Animal Rescue League of Boston collected Rowdy at the airport Wednesday morning and performed health checks. The cat was reported as healthy but hungry. She is due to board a flight to Florida on Friday evening, where she will be reunited with her family.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best pet travel accessories
The Best Vet-approved Pet Travel Essentials for Cats and Dogs
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
The Ladona windjammer ship at full sail
The Best Way to Enjoy Coastal Maine Is Aboard This Luxury Schooner
Provincetown, Massachusetts
How to Spend the Perfect Long Weekend in Provincetown
Iconic signage in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever — Here Are the Best New Resorts, Restaurants, and Shows
Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting the Galápagos Islands
A Siamese cat looks out of a carrier
Traveling With Pets: Your Guide to Flying or Driving With a Furry Friend
A swimmer in the water off of the Brando resort in French Polynesia
French Polynesia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches and Resorts — but a Younger Generation Is Working to Highlight Its Rich Traditions
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Glamping with an infant
I Went Glamping With My Infant Daughter — Here's What I Learned
Women Trailblazing in Travel
19 Trailblazing Female Travelers Share Their Best Advice for Women Who Want to See the World
View of a group of people on a cruise ship in silhouette as the ship cruises into a harbour at sunrise
This Incredible Two-week Cruise Goes to the World's Most Isolated Islands — and You Can Book It Right Now
Travelers wearing face masks arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Questions about Omicron and Holiday Travel? Here's What You Should Know
The view from a villa at the Anantara Maia Seychelles resort in the Seychelles
Seychelles Is the Perfect Beach Escape — and It's Easier to Get to Than You Think
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Card Placeholder Image
World's Worst Airlines for Customer Service 2015