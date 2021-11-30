This 'House of Gucci' Experience in Italy Is Complete With Tuscan Views and a Private Tour of the Gucci Museum

The recently released film "House of Gucci" is full of intrigue, emotion, and glamour. And for those who can't get enough, one luxury farmhouse in Tuscany is offering a chance to get up close with the Gucci family legacy.

The captivating movie is based on the real-life relationship between Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) and her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). At one point in the film, the two visit the Tuscan countryside and get closer to the rest of the family. Guests at Casetta farmhouse can do much the same — perhaps with a bit less drama and more relaxation — with the venue's new "Afternoon in the Gucci Garden" experience.

Located in the hills of Tuscany, Casetta is about a half-hour away from Florence. The package includes a day at the Gucci Museum, a private tour guide, and private car transfers roundtrip to and from Florence. Reservations for a gourmet lunch with wine at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura can also be arranged.

The experience is available to book for two guests from $1,321. The cost includes one double room for three nights, a private car to and from Florence, tickets to the Gucci Museum, and a private tour guide while there. Lunch at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura is also available with options a la carte.

If guests book the Gucci package (available for three nights or more), they can opt to be whisked off to Florence and visit the Gucci Museum with a private guide.

The museum features immersive and digital exhibits highlighting the fashion brand's rise to global power. Guests will be able to wander the museum's three floors and learn about the inspiration behind some of Gucci's most iconic pieces.

Casetta is a Tuscan farmhouse that dates back more than 270 years. But its most recent owner has transformed it into a luxury destination, with tons of modern cultural activities like truffle hunting, cooking lessons, customized art history excursions, and special chef dinners with live music and dancing.

Taking over a global fashion house then exacting revenge when you're cut out? Not on the itinerary.