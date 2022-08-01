These Major Cruise Lines Just Dropped COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Shorter Sailings — What to Know

Carnival, MSC, and Royal Caribbean will roll out the new protocol this week.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022
Royal Caribbean - 10 night Hawaii Cruise, Vancouver to Oahu
Photo: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean have become the latest cruise companies to roll back pre-embarkation testing for vaccinated passengers, implementing the rule change for shorter journeys.

Starting Aug. 4, Carnival will no longer require vaccinated guests to get tested for cruises that are five days or less, according to the cruise line. Vaccinated guests on longer cruises must be tested within three days of their departure.

Carnival will still require unvaccinated passengers, which remain capacity-controlled, to get tested with either a lab-administered or supervised self-administered rapid antigen test taken within three days of embarkation, but will no longer perform in-terminal testing on the day of departure.

Carnival, which lifted mask requirements in March, will continue to require travelers heading to Bermuda or Canada to take either a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of their sailing or a rapid antigen test within two days of their sailing.

MSC will also eliminate pre-cruise testing on Aug. 8 for vaccinated travelers on sailings five nights and under out of U.S. ports, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The company now recommends testing, but does not require it.

Vaccinated passengers on longer cruises will have to show proof of COVID-19 test taken within three days of embarkation. Unvaccinated passengers will also be required to show proof of a lab-administered negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken within three days of embarkation for all cruises from U.S. ports.

For its part, Royal Caribbean will eliminate testing for vaccinated passengers on sailings departing the United States that are 5 nights or shorter starting on Aug. 8, according to the cruise line. On longer cruises, Royal Caribbean will still require vaccinated passengers to get tested, which currently must be with a PCR or rapid antigen test taken within two days of boarding.

The cruise company continues to require vaccinations for all guests 12 and older, but going forward, Royal Caribbean's President and CEO Michael Bayley wrote on Facebook the cruise line will also welcome unvaccinated guests over 12 and guests with a certificate of recovery within 90 days. Royal Caribbean said its current protocols will "remain in place for any cruises departing before August 8," and further details on the new rules would be provided this week.

"Today ! Finally ! we announced a change to the testing requirement," Bayley said. "Over the coming weeks as we evaluate these changes and discuss further changes with the destinations we visit, our intention is to further relax testing requirements."

Typically, Royal Caribbean requires unvaccinated travelers to get tested with a PCR test taken within three days of boarding as well as undergo a complimentary test when checking in at the terminal, no matter the cruise length, and then again before disembarking on longer cruises.

The rule changes come after both Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line dropped its pre-boarding testing requirement for vaccinated passengers and Virgin Voyages eliminated pre-boarding testing for all its guests.

Norwegian Cruise Line has also eliminated testing for vaccinated travelers, but the policy does not apply to cruises departing ports in the U.S., Canada, or Piraeus, Greece.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially ended its pandemic-era program for cruise ships (months after the agency allowed its Conditional Sail Order to expire), choosing to no longer display the number of COVID-19 cases online. The agency currently recommends all travelers are "up to date" with their COVID-19 vaccines before boarding a cruise, "highly" recommends cruise ships require testing within one day of embarkation, and asks cruise lines to "consider" operating with at least 90% of passengers and 95% of crew up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville cruise ship renderings
Margaritaville at Sea Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Ease Pre-boarding COVID Testing Requirement
Scarlet Lady Exterior
Virgin Voyages Becomes First Major Cruise Line to Eliminate Pre-embarkation COVID Testing in the U.S.
Aerial view of Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship
The CDC Will No Longer Report COVID-19 Cases on Cruises to the Public
Aerial view of a beach in Anguilla
Anguilla to Ease COVID-19 Entry Rules — Here's What's Changing
the Carnival - 15-Day Hawaii from San Francisco
Every Cruise Line Requiring Passengers to Be Vaccinated Before Boarding
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in Bali, Indonesia
Where Americans Can Travel in Asia — A Country-by-country Guide
Carnival Miracle Cruise -5-Day Baja Mexico from San Francisco
Carnival Cruise Line to Lift Mask Requirement on Board Starting March 1
Cruise ships
CDC Shortens COVID Testing Time Period for Vaccinated Travelers Going on a Cruise
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
hand holding a negative at home coronavirus test
CDC Recommends Travelers Test for COVID-19 As Close 'As Possible' to Departure
Sailboats in the water at the beach in Anguilla
Anguilla Becomes Latest Caribbean Island to Ease Entry Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors
Royal Caribbeans Adventure of the Seas at sea
Royal Caribbean Launches Hotel Booking Platform for One-stop Trip Planning
Flamingos in Turks and Caicos
An Island-by-island Guide to Traveling to the Caribbean Amid COVID-19
St. Lucia
These Caribbean Islands Are Making It Easier to Visit by Dropping COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
passport facemask
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
A family leave to board a plane at Sydney's International Airport
Australia Is About to Make It Easier to Visit — Here's What's Changing