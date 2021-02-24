Cancun Eases COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ahead of Spring Break

For starters, hotel, restaurant, and beach capacity limits are increasing to 60% in select Mexican destinations.

With spring break on the horizon, several popular resort destinations in Mexico are loosening their COVID-19 restrictions.

Hotel, restaurant, and beach capacity limits are rising from 30% to 60% in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum. Tours and attractions also are being allowed to increase their capacity to 60%, the government of Quintana Roo said on Twitter.

Government officials said a decline in local COVID-19 cases across the state prompted their decision, which comes as travelers seem to be daydreaming of a beach escape.

Data gathered by Expedia in January showed strong search interest in hotels in Tulum, Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Isla Mujeres, all of which are located in Quintana Roo.

Still, it's likely to be a far more subdued spring break on Mexico's eastern Yucatan Peninsula than in years past.

Image zoom Credit: pawel.gaul/Getty Images

Nightclubs, bars, and discos remain closed. Casino and public transportation capacity is capped at 50%. Beaches are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and alcohol is prohibited.

All foreign visitors to Mexico must register with the government online and present a QR code on their mobile device upon arriving. Land borders between Mexico and the U.S. remain closed. Masks are required on beaches and inside restaurants, hotels, shops, and airports.

U.S. travelers will also need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test before they're allowed to board a flight back home.