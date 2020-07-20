Sightseeing Bus in Canada’s Jasper National Park Under Investigation Following Fatal Rollover

A sightseeing bus used to explore glaciers in Canada’s Jasper National Park rolled over this weekend, killing three people and injuring two dozen others, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Ice Explorer bus, which held 27 people, was touring the scenic Columbia Icefield in Alberta when it crashed at about 1 p.m. local time on Saturday. The vehicle is currently under investigation as to how it could have rolled over, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) shared on Sunday, which said they were working to remove the vehicle from the scene to complete a mechanical inspection.

Image zoom A photo of an Ice Explorer bus at Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. George Rose / Contributor

Twenty-four people were taken to area hospitals in Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Hinton, and Calgary, including 14 in critical condition, according to the Alberta Health Services. Ambulance helicopters responded to the scene, airlifting patients.

"Public safety is our number one priority, and Jasper RCMP and members from surrounding detachments have been working diligently in collaboration with Parks Canada, Search and Rescue, STARS air ambulance, EMS, fire departments, and Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement," the RCMP said.

A representative for Pursuit, which operated the ice explorer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure. The sightseeing ice explorer — which can hold up to 56 people — was not full due to COVID-19, according to the company’s website, and was operating at about 50 percent capacity.

“To those who lost a loved one in yesterday’s bus crash at the Columbia Icefields, know that we are here for you and are keeping you in our thoughts,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Sunday. “We also wish a full recovery to those who were injured. And to the first responders, thank you for your quick action and hard work.”

At the time of the crash, the ice explorer was heading to the Athabasca Glacier, according to NBC News, which is the most-visited glacier in North America. The bus may have been struck by a rock slide, the network noted, citing a witness from another sightseeing tour.

The ice explorer may not have contained seatbelts, CBC News reported, citing a witness on a different Pursuit tour bus.