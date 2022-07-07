Canada Is Giving Away Thousands of Year-long Park Passes to Americans — How to Snag One

American travelers can escape to the wide open spaces of Canada for free thanks to a new giveaway that offers access to dozens of different parks around the country.

Visitors to America's northern neighbor can enter to win one of 4,000 year-long Parks Canada Discovery passes as part of the new Canada ℞efresh Program, Destination Canada shared with Travel Leisure. The annual passes, which are valued at $113 each, covers admission to more than 80 destinations across the country from Glacier National Park in British Columbia to Banff National Park and Jasper National Park in Alberta, and more.

"We're next-door neighbors — and we want to welcome back our American friends with access to places we know will lift their spirits and send them home with more than just a memory, with that good feeling you get after spending time at an old friends' home," Gloria Loree, the senior vice president, marketing strategy and chief marketing officer for Destination Canada, said in a statement provided to T+L. "So yeah, we have the lush forests, endless coastlines, towering mountains and spectacular lakes — but we have more than that. We have the ability to help Americans refresh, connect with nature, and take the time to deepen their appreciation for the richness that exists within these beautiful spaces."

To win a pass, people must be at least 21 years old and enter online by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31.

In addition, the country is giving away a "Dream Nature Sabbatical" to one lucky winner from the United States worth $20,000. The winner will receive a "custom, tailored sabbatical experience," including all transportation, accommodations, excursions, travel gear from high-end Canadian brands (think: Monos and Arc'teryx), as well as a stipend for food, and a year-long parks pass.

Travelers looking to cash in on the sabbatical can also explain why they need one and how they would plan to spend their time soaking in Canada's nature.

Canada welcomes vaccinated travelers from the United States and does not require any pre-arrival testing. All travelers must still fill out a form on the country's ArriveCAN app or website.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.