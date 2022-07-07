Canada Is Giving Away Thousands of Year-long Park Passes to Americans — How to Snag One

Canada is also giving away a "Dream Nature Sabbatical" to one lucky winner from the United States worth $20,000.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2022
Alberta
Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

American travelers can escape to the wide open spaces of Canada for free thanks to a new giveaway that offers access to dozens of different parks around the country.

Visitors to America's northern neighbor can enter to win one of 4,000 year-long Parks Canada Discovery passes as part of the new Canada ℞efresh Program, Destination Canada shared with Travel Leisure. The annual passes, which are valued at $113 each, covers admission to more than 80 destinations across the country from Glacier National Park in British Columbia to Banff National Park and Jasper National Park in Alberta, and more.

"We're next-door neighbors — and we want to welcome back our American friends with access to places we know will lift their spirits and send them home with more than just a memory, with that good feeling you get after spending time at an old friends' home," Gloria Loree, the senior vice president, marketing strategy and chief marketing officer for Destination Canada, said in a statement provided to T+L. "So yeah, we have the lush forests, endless coastlines, towering mountains and spectacular lakes — but we have more than that. We have the ability to help Americans refresh, connect with nature, and take the time to deepen their appreciation for the richness that exists within these beautiful spaces."

To win a pass, people must be at least 21 years old and enter online by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31.

In addition, the country is giving away a "Dream Nature Sabbatical" to one lucky winner from the United States worth $20,000. The winner will receive a "custom, tailored sabbatical experience," including all transportation, accommodations, excursions, travel gear from high-end Canadian brands (think: Monos and Arc'teryx), as well as a stipend for food, and a year-long parks pass.

Travelers looking to cash in on the sabbatical can also explain why they need one and how they would plan to spend their time soaking in Canada's nature.

Canada welcomes vaccinated travelers from the United States and does not require any pre-arrival testing. All travelers must still fill out a form on the country's ArriveCAN app or website.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Frontier Airlines plane
Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon
The South Korean skyline lite up at night
Enter to Win a Round Trip to South Korea This Summer — Here's How
The Amtrak Maple Leaf Train in Canada
Amtrak Returns to Canada for the First Time in 2 Years
Actor Stanley Tucci on September 24, 2021 in San Sebastian, Spain
Stanley Tucci Wants to Give You $10,000 to Vacation Like an Italian This Summer
Jennifer Lopez at the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace in New York
Virgin Voyages and J.Lo Are Giving Away 1,000 Free Cruises — How to Enter
People walk along Baumwipfelpfad, an elevated walkway in the Harz Forest of Germany
Germany Has Some of the Most Beautiful Forests in the World — How to Plan a Road Trip to Visit Them All
Beautiful tropical sunset scenery, two loungers and an umbrella under palm trees at sunset in South Ari atoll, Maldives
This Vacation Rental Company Wants to Give You Free Trips for Life
Holland America's Cruise Ship, Maasdam in Alaska
Holland America Is Giving Away Weeklong Cruises to Alaska — How to Win
Holland America Cruise in Norway
Holland America Is Giving Away 75 Cruises to Alaska — How to Win
The sundeck on board the Norwegian Prima
Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for a Free Cruise to Mexico — How to Enter
Winter landscape of Alberta, Canada
Alberta in the Winter Is Short on Crowds but High on Picture-perfect Views and Snowy Adventures
Air Canada Airplane Flies Over New York State
Air Canada Will Match Elite Status on These Major U.S. Airlines Through the End of the Year — How to Apply
A general nightime view of the Auckland skyline as seen from the new Park Hyatt hotel
New Zealand Has Reopened Its Borders for International Travel— What to Know
Plaza in Seville, Spain during the day with people walking around
10 Best Countries for Americans Who Want to Live Abroad
Male traveller in his 20s holding mobile phone and carrying backpack in Japan
This Contest Will Give One Lucky Person the Chance to Travel the World for Free — Here's How to Enter
Las Vegas, aerial view at dusk of the The Strip
20 Birthday Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler