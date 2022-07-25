California Wildfires Prompt State of Emergency, Evacuations, and Park Closures — What to Know

Parts of Yosemite and Sierra National Forests are closed to visitors.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2022
California fire
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

An out-of-control wildfire near the Sierra National Forest raged on Monday as a second wildfire continued to burn in neighboring Yosemite National Park, closing parts of both parks to visitors.

The fire forced the Sierra National Forest to close large swaths of land to the public, according to the Forest Service. It comes as the fire is "flanking, backing, and creeping through National Forest Systems lands, roads, and recreational areas."

"This closure will support public safety by keeping public members out of hazardous burn areas and will allow firefighting resources to combat the Fire without public interference," the Forest Service said in a statement.

Hot weather (which is being felt all over the world) coupled with low humidity are hampering firefighting efforts, Cal Fire noted.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County on Saturday due to the effects of the Oak Fire, which broke out on Friday and had burned more than 16,000 acres by Monday morning with 10% containment, according to Cal Fire. So far, the blaze has "destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of more than three thousand residents," Newsom's office said in a statement, adding the fire is being "driven by hot, dry weather and drought conditions."

The Oak Fire broke out just two weeks after the Washburn Fire started to sweep through Yosemite National Park, threatening the national park's famous giant sequoias. As of late Sunday night, that fire had burned just over 4,800 acres and was 87% contained, according to InciWeb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system.

US-FIRE-YOSEMITE
Smoke from the Washburn Fire hangs over the south entrance to Yosemite National Park, California.

Yosemite's Wawona and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias remained closed due to the fire, according to the National Park Service.

The Oak Fire started as the Forest Service announced plans on Friday to protect the park's giant sequoias from the threat of wildfires by hand cutting small trees, pulling duff away from the base of large giant sequoias, performing prescribed burning, and more.

"Without urgent action, wildfires could eliminate countless more iconic giant sequoias," Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a statement. "We can and must do more to protect giant sequoias using all the tools and flexibilities available to us. This emergency action to reduce fuels before a wildfire occurs will protect unburned giant sequoia groves from the risks of high-severity wildfires."

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Smoke rises up through sequoia trees in Yosemite National Park
Firefighters Battle Latest Yosemite Wildfire to Protect Giant Sequoias
Yosemite
Yosemite National Park Closes Due to Smoke Conditions From Ongoing Wildfires
Bison in Yellowstone National Park
The 25 Best National Parks in the U.S.
Smoke plume from the Paradise Fire on 09/12/2021
California Wildfires Force Sequoia National Park to Close
Treehouse at Living Room Treehouses, Machynlleth, Wales
25 Best Tree House Hotels in the World With Hot Tubs, Air-conditioning, and Beautiful Views
The General Sherman giant sequoia tree stands in the Giant Forest after being unwrapped by US National Park Service (NPS) personnel during the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park near Three Rivers
Visitors to Sequoia National Park Can See the 2,000-year-old General Sherman Tree Once Again Following Fires
Sequoia National Park
California's Sequoia National Park Partially Reopens After Wildfires
general-sherman-tout-use-GENSHER0921
Firefighters Just Wrapped the World's Largest Tree in Foil to Protect It From Wildfires
Amazing mountain range, with bird flying at the Napali coast, Hawaii
The Most Beautiful Place in Each U.S. State
Canvas tent cabins at Half Dome Village in Yosemite National Park in autumn
Plan Your Next Adventure in the Great Outdoors: 6 Best Campgrounds in Yosemite National Park
Dried up Lake Mendocino near Ukiah, California.
California Town Asks Residents, Visitors to Conserve Water Amid Extreme Drought
Hot Springs National Park
This Arkansas National Park Was America's Original Spa Town — and You Can Visit Its Century-old Bathhouses Today
A visitor looking at one of the underwater tanks at the Smithsonian National Zoo
14 of the Best Zoos in the U.S.
A view of a refuge stop tucked into the mountains of Argentina
How to See the Most Spectacular Glaciers in Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park
Yosemite Falls Trail at Yosemite National Park
13 Incredible Hiking Trails in California
View from car windshield during Rebelle Rally
4 Incredible Remote Off-road Locations You Can Reach in an SUV — From Canyons to Craters