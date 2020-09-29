New Wildfires in California Wine Country Cause Thousands of Evacuations, Damage Iconic Napa Resort

A new round of wildfires in California’s wine country has left at least three people dead, forced tens of thousands to evacuate, and burned an iconic Napa County resort as firefighters continue to battle to gain control.

The latest spate of wildfires has sparked several new blazes, including the Glass Fire, which has so far burned more than 36,000 acres in Napa County and is not at all contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CAL FIRE.

Image zoom A stairway leads to the destroyed main building and restaurant at Meadowood Napa Valley luxury resort after the Glass Fire moved through the area on September 28, 2020 in St. Helena, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The fire has devastated the luxury Meadowood Napa Valley resort as one of its buildings was caught in its path. A charred shell of what was once a stately structure was left behind as firefighters fought to get the blaze under control.

In an effort to save further structures from burning, firefighters drained the resort pool to refill their engine tanks, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Dustin Gardiner tweeted.

Image zoom Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“Meadowood and our surrounding area has been instructed by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office to temporarily close,” the hotel wrote on its website and noted that they're not accepting future reservations.

Further north in Shasta County, south of the Oregon border, at least three people were killed in the Zogg fire, a fast-moving blaze sparked on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Zogg fire has since grown to more than 40,000 acres and has no containment, according to CAL FIRE. So far, the Zogg fire has destroyed more than 140 structures and is threatening more than 1,500 more.

“When you hear those orders, evacuate. Immediately,” Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini told the paper, adding the blaze is spreading so fast “we’re not issuing warnings.”

In fact, more than 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, the paper reported, and that number could grow significantly.

On Monday, California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for Napa County, Sonoma County, and Shasta County due to both the Glass and Zogg fires.

“Tonight — and every night — we’re eternally grateful for the firefighters and first responders that are on the frontlines keeping our state safe. California heroes,” Newsom wrote on Twitter.

This has been a historic wildfire season in California and up the West Coast, with fires sparking throughout the state, killing dozens of people, temporarily closing Yosemite National Park, and turning California's skies an ‘apocalyptic’ orange at one point. So far, more than 3.7 million acres have burned in California alone, CAL FIRE noted.