California Officials Urge Tourists to Skip Lake Tahoe Over Labor Day Weekend As Fire Rages On

A Cal Fire firefighter walks along the shore of Lake Tahoe during the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

Labor Day weekend is typically a busy time at Lake Tahoe, but this year, local officials are urging visitors to avoid the popular vacation destination as firefighters continue battling a nearly three-week-old fire that has burned more than 200,000 acres.

"With dangerous fires & evacuations underway, please help keep the roadways clear for evacuees, emergency services, & resources," the Alameda Police Department said in a tweet, recommending Bay Area residents to skip Lake Tahoe over the holiday weekend.

The Caldor Fire has been burning since Aug. 14 and has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate from areas including South Lake Tahoe, a mountain town usually buzzing with activity at this time of year. CNN recently described South Lake Tahoe as "a gray ghost town," a place where the parking lots are empty and many roads are closed.

The fire is about three miles south of South Lake Tahoe and has been moving toward the California-Nevada state line, the Associated Press reported.

Calmer winds have been helping firefighters better contain the blaze, but low humidity remains a risk, Cal Fire said, noting evacuation orders remain in place for much of the area.

Officials are urging people remaining in the area to turn off their water hoses, irrigation systems, and sprinklers to help firefighters out, the AP said.

Meanwhile, some of the area's top ski resorts are joining firefighting efforts. At the Heavenly ski resort, snowmaking machines are being used to increase humidity in the air and slow the spread of flames.

The Caldor Fire has already destroyed more than 700 homes and structures, and it's now California's 17th-largest wildfire, the AP reported, adding that more than 15,000 firefighters have been called in to help from around the U.S. The fire is about 25% contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire.