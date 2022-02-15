Disneyland Updates Face Mask Protocol After California Lifts Indoor Mandate

General views of Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California

General views of Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California

California's statewide indoor mask mandate expired on Tuesday, affecting some of the state's biggest tourist hotspots.

"Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15," Gov. Newsom tweeted Monday. "Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted."

When it comes to California's theme parks, Disneyland will make masks optional for vaccinated guests starting on Thursday, according to the park. Currently, the park requires face coverings to be worn in indoor spaces, including on many attractions,

Masks are still required on Disney shuttles and in health settings like First Aid. Face coverings are also mandatory for unvaccinated guests.

Nearby Universal Studios Hollywood will continue to require guests to wear masks since the park is located in Los Angeles (which is still requiring masks to be worn indoors). Park guests are also required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the park, according to Universal, also in line with the county's rules.

As of Monday, California reported a 9.5% test positivity rate and more than 45,500 daily average new cases, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In Florida, Universal Orlando Resort has made masks optional, while Walt Disney World Resort will follow later this week.

California joins several other states in lifting their mask mandates recently, including Nevada.