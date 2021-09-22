Work Remotely at This Top-secret Outdoor Office Space in the Colorado Woods

One company is giving Americans the opportunity to redefine what working remotely truly means. Starting today, Busch Light is taking reservations for its pop-up outdoor workspace in northern Colorado, called TreeWork, which promises all the conveniences of an indoor coworking space, minus the walls.

Busch Light's Treework Remote work space in the Woods of Colorado Credit: Courtesy of Busch Light

"Beyond the picturesque backdrop of the Colorado wilderness, amenities at TreeWork include a sleek and well-ventilated office space, powerful Wi-Fi, Busch Light happy hours, on-site grilling, and campfires. And for those who want to be outside longer than just the 9 to 5, guests are invited to trade in blue light for starlight as they camp under some of the most picturesque night sky the country has to offer," the company said in a release.

Also in the area is a lake for fishing and kayaking breaks, as well as hiking trails. For a more relaxed breather, there are also plenty of Adirondack chairs to lounge on under the aspen trees. And if the elements get too harsh, there's also a well-ventilated shelter, just in case.

An added perk? A study from Lenovo showed productivity increases 45% after just 29 minutes outdoors, The Independent reported.

Those interested can apply for a spot starting today at noon ET on a first-come, first-served basis, and after a background check, confirmations will go out to 14 guests per day. Guests can attend on their own or with a plus-one. Stays will be for one- or two-day periods between Oct. 4 and 8. A limited number of spots for those interested in camping overnight will be free with food and drink provided. (See site for full details.)

