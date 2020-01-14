Bumble Hired These Two Women to Go on Dates Around the World — and You Can Follow Along

Image zoom Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

In early May, Bumble, the women-first social network, announced its plan to hire two Global Connector Bees to travel the world and make new friends. Now, the time has come for those two new hires, Brigette Muller and Juliana Broste, to start their adventure.

According to Bumble, Muller and Broste will be jetting off to Singapore with the help of the Singapore Tourism Board to kick off the program on Friday, January 17.

“We are excited to welcome Bumble’s Global Connector Bees as they start their worldwide journey in Singapore, and invite them to discover all the possibilities Singapore has to offer – from our rich culture, vibrant culinary and nightlife scene, and warm hospitality of our people,” Rachel Loh, regional director, Americas for the Singapore Tourism Board, shared in a statement. “As a destination that offers a woman-friendly leisure and business environment, we are also proud to partner with Bumble for the launch of Bumble Bizz in Singapore. We thus encourage visitors to connect with like-minded Singaporeans across different fields – be it business, tech, hospitality, and more – and share deep stories and authentic experiences.”

According to Bumble, the duo will remain on their global journey throughout 2020. Bumble explained the women will travel the world and learn to navigate the “nuances of dating, friend-finding, and networking across the world.” All of their adventures will be documented and shared across Bumble’s social media channels.

“The response we’ve received following the Global Connector Bee announcement has been tremendous,” Chelsea Maclin, vice president of marketing at Bumble, said in the statement. “We received thousands of applications for this position. We initially wanted to hire one person for the job, but after meeting Brigette and Juliana, we knew that we had to extend offers to both of them. As a company that prioritizes healthy, safe, and equitable relationships, we know that we are the most powerful when two people are making a connection. We felt that it was important to have two people who can speak to their individual experiences of making connections and cultivating their own relationships across cultures, all while traveling together. I’m so excited to see how their experiences differ from country to country.”

“I’ve declared that my word for the year is ‘expansion,’ so I’m really looking to do just that in all senses of the word,” Muller, a New York City resident who has been creating content for almost 10 years, told Travel + Leisure about what she hopes to gain from the global trip. “I want to expand my mind, my views, my palette, my comfort zone — and, perhaps most importantly, my love for human connection.”

Meanwhile, Broste, an award-winning video journalist, is just excited to meet new friends.

“One of the best things about traveling is the people,” she shared. “You never know who you’re going to meet. Through Bumble, I’m excited to get to know people around the globe who I never would have met otherwise. It just makes this big world feel a whole lot smaller. As often as we look at people from other cultures as different, I’m excited to see just how much we are all the same.”

Both women will spend about two weeks in a designated location, where they will showcase their lives while using Bumble as their guide. After Singapore, both Global Connector Bees will travel to Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, and more, according to Bumble.

Muller said she can’t wait to hit Indonesia and explore Bali, as she feels “an innate pull to lush, balmy places.” She added, “People often tease me about my love for humidity, but the heart wants what it wants. I’ve also been told that Bali is a very spiritual land. As an empath, the energy of a place is really important to me, so I’m very excited to feel everything while I’m there.”

And Broste, well, she’s just excited to see it all.

“I’m really excited to visit such a wide range of places in a relatively short span of time – over a dozen countries in just nine months,” she said. “There’s a great mix of places that I’ve been to before and places I’ve always wanted to go.”

Want to follow their entire trip? Subscribe to Bumble’s YouTube channel and follow @BumbleGCB on Instagram. Who knows, you may just match with one of the women on your travels, too.