You Can Now Test Your Curling Abilities in New York City's Bryant Park

New York's annual holiday wonderland, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, has officially opened for the season. And although the village will have many of the traditions that bring New Yorkers back every year — like holiday shopping and ice skating — something brand new is hitting the city for the first time this year: curling.

For the first time ever, visitors to Bryant Park's Winter Village will be able to test their curling skills at the park's brand new Curling Cafe — however, instead of ice, a similar synthetic material will be in its place.

The "iceless curling" package will give groups of up to eight people the chance to spend 90 minutes sweeping their way to victory. Just like the Olympic sport, guests will be sweeping the curling stones down a lane to try to hit a target.

Packages are available for groups from one to four guests or five to eight guests (priced from $250 to $575, respectively) and include food, drink, and a heated dome for 90 minutes of play. Those who book the family package can heat up with a carafe of hot chocolate, fries and chicken tenders, or mac and cheese. If you book the adult package, the hot chocolate becomes either a carafe of wine or a bucket of beer.

Packages must be reserved online in advance. The Curling Cafe is open from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

All curling equipment will be sanitized by the park's dedicated team between every booking.

The Winter Village also has igloos available to book, with food and beverage packages available. There's also an ice skating rink to glide across, more than 170 different holiday vendors, and a lodge with holiday treats (and a full bar for adults).

For more information or to book an igloo or curling reservation, visit the Winter Village website. Both are available to book until the end of the season on March 6, 2022.