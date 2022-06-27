NYC's Broadway to Lift Mask Mandate July 1 — What to Know

The mask protocols will be evaluated each month.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2022
Audience members scream and applaud during "Chicago" at Ambassador Theatre on reopening night on September 14, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Broadway will make masks optional for shows next month, dropping a policy that has been in place since curtains first rose in the pandemic era.

Starting July 1, theatergoers will have the option to wear a mask in all 41 of New York's Broadway theaters, according to The Broadway League. The mask protocols will be evaluated each month "as we continue to monitor the science and will be announced in mid-July."

"Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently. Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall," Charlotte St. Martin, the president of The Broadway League, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun."

The decision to drop mask rules comes months after theaters eliminated vaccine requirements to attend a show. Previously, all theater attendees 5 years old and older were required to show proof of vaccination.

Broadway first shut down shows in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, but reopened in 2021.

In March, New York City as a whole lifted its vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants, and other indoor spaces.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People attending "The Lion King" show proof of vaccination
Broadway Theaters to Drop Vaccine Requirements in May — What to Know
Port-Vila, Vanuatu
This Tropical Island Is Reopening to Travelers for the First Time in 2 Years
A sign is viewed at a restaurant in New York's Upper West Side where you have to show proof of having a Covid-19 vaccination to participate in indoor dining
NYC Lifts Vaccine Mandate for Restaurants, Bars — What to Know
The New Amsterdam Theatre home to "Aladdin" on broadway
Broadway to Require Vaccines for Theatergoers 5 and Up
A misty sunrise over florence, italy
Italy Just Lifted All COVID-19-era Travel Restrictions
Travelers at the departures concourse of Miami International Airport (MIA) in Miami, Florida, U.S.
U.S. Airlines Quick to Drop Mask Mandate After Federal Court Ruling
Tourists take a selfie outside the Royal palace in central Stockholm, Sweden
Sweden to Drop All COVID-19-related Travel Restrictions April 1 — What to Know for Your Next Trip
Times Square by night
9 Long-running Broadway Shows Everyone Needs to See Once
A family leave to board a plane at Sydney's International Airport
Australia Is About to Make It Easier to Visit — Here's What's Changing
Miami airport
Airline CEOs, Travel Groups Urge White House to End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Public Beach near Red Hook, US virgin Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands Ending All COVID Travel Restrictions for American Travelers — What to Know
Carnival Miracle Cruise -5-Day Baja Mexico from San Francisco
Carnival Cruise Line to Lift Mask Requirement on Board Starting March 1
Tourists visit the acropolis in Athens
Greece to Remove COVID-19 Restrictions Starting Next Month — What's Changing
A popular tourist beach front restaurant in Pinones in Loiza, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Lifts All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Travelers — What to Know
Two pink flamingos standing in clear blue water, Renaissance Island, Aruba
Aruba Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Disney
Disney Character Meet-and-greets Are Returning to U.S. Parks, Cruises This Month