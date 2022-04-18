Broadway Theaters to Drop Vaccine Requirements in May — What to Know

Mask requirements have also been extended until at least the end of May

People attending the play "The Lion King" show proof of vaccination at the door as numerous Broadway shows re-open on September 14, 2021 in New York City.

Several Broadway shows will drop vaccine requirements for theatergoers in May even as the mask mandate has been extended, The Broadway League announced, updating a policy that had been in place for months.

"While masking mandates will remain in place at all Broadway theatres through at least May 31, many theatres may no longer require that audience members provide proof of vaccination," the League said in a statement. "Please consult the show website or point of purchase for information about proof of vaccination requirements for your show."

The Shubert Organization, which operates theaters for popular shows like "Come From Away," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Chicago," "The Phantom of the Opera," and "To Kill a Mockingbird," said it will no longer require proof of vaccination to enter its theaters in May. Similarly, theatergoers will not be required to be vaccinated to attend a performance of Aladdin after May 1, according to the show.

But the Nederlander Organization, which runs several Broadway theaters — including the Richard Rodgers Theater where "Hamilton" is played, the Gershwin Theater where "Wicked" is played, the Brooks Atkinson Theater where "SIX" is played, and the Minskoff Theater where "The Lion King" is played — hasn't yet decided about its policy going forward.

"For performances May 1, 2022, and beyond, we anticipate a review of policies which may include a relaxation of certain provisions, a modification or, an extension of this policy as dictated by science," the group wrote.

Currently, all theatergoers 5 years old and older are required to show proof of vaccination to see a show. Strict protocols were initially implemented when Broadway first lifted the curtain on shows in 2021 and have been updated in the months since. The Broadway League said masking rules for June and going forward would be announced in May.

Broadway is also expanding this year with the Museum of Broadway set to open in the coming months as a permanent exhibit on West 45th Street in Times Square.