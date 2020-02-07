We're so Lucky: A Britney Spears Pop-up Is Taking Over Los Angeles

Image zoom Getty Images

There’s only two types of people in this world: the ones who sang those words in a Britney Spears voice and everyone else. For the first type, there’s a new attraction in L.A. where Britney fans can kick it back to 2003 and once again get In The Zone.

The Zone is a 10-room experience that revives the glory of early 2000s Britney Spears in 2020. Visitors start in a replica of the classroom from Spears’ breakout hit, “...Baby One More Time,” complete with a locker where fans can slip notes to the pop star.

Fans work their way through a visual series of Britney hits. They can scurry down an airplane aisle with a beverage cart in homage to the “Toxic” video. (If they forget the moves, the video plays on loop from pop-down in-flight entertainment screens.) Or they can drape a plush python around their necks in a jungle-themed tribute to “Slave 4 U.” If they prefer all eyes on them in the center of the ring, there’s a room decked out just like a circus — complete with ball pit.

“We wanted to honor Britney and her music, so we spent a year and a half to two years developing, designing and conceptualizing what we wanted the space to be, with her blessing, of course," Jeff Delson, lead producer of The Zone, told CNN.

The experience is made for Instagram. Scanning a wristband in each room will activate a camera that will record the visitors dancing or posing to Britney tunes. No more than 12 to 15 people are allowed in each room at a time, guaranteeing you won’t have to fight crowds for your photo opp.

The Zone is open until April 26. Tickets are available online from $39, although the full-price ticket rings in at $59.50.