It Just Got Easier to Visit the British Virgin Islands — Here's Why

The British Virgin Islands is relaxing its entry protocols, making it easier to visit just in time for summer.

Starting Wednesday, the islands are no longer requiring travelers to register on the BVI Gateway Travel Portal or show proof of travel insurance, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the government.

"We were very encouraged by the continuing trend towards milder COVID-19 infections, fewer cases of severe disease, and reduced hospital admissions," Marlon Penn, the British Virgin Islands minister for health, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "All of these metrics suggest that we have transitioned away from an acute, or emergency phase of the pandemic. If these trends continue, this virus will eventually become endemic in the Territory."

Going forward, all visitors to the British Virgin Islands will be required to show proof of a negative rapid antigen test or PCR test taken within 48 hours of arriving, or show proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 90 days of their trip. Children age 5 and under are exempt.

Travelers will no longer need to get tested upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

In addition to the new entry rules, the islands relaxed its mask mandate on Wednesday, Jun. 15, allowing businesses and other establishments to implement their own mask-wearing policies and no longer mandating face masks be worn either outdoors or indoors.

"As we move from emergency mode to a more sustainable management of COVID-19, and enjoy fewer restrictions on daily life, we must remain vigilant and prepared," Penn said. "New variants can emerge and spread fast, and it may become necessary to reinstate certain measures that have been relaxed – the pandemic is not yet over."

The British Virgin Islands' relaxed entry rules come as several countries have eliminated pre-arrival testing and other pandemic-era rules, including in the United Kingdom and the United States.