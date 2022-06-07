The airline will be flying from Portland to London for the first time.

British Airways Is Making It Easier to Fly to London This Summer With 4 New U.S. Routes

British Airways is adding four new routes to cities in the United States this summer, expanding direct access to London.

To start, the airline flew from London to Portland International Airport on June 3, becoming the only direct London route from the city, according to British Airways.

"This summer British Airways will be flying from 26 US cities to London and we're very excited to be adding Portland to our list of transatlantic destinations," Neil Chernoff, British Airways' director of networks and alliances, said in a statement. "Not only are we the only airline to offer direct flights from Portland to London, but this new route also opens a wide variety of connections for our customers."

The new Portland route will operate five times each week on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. Travelers will be able to connect to cities throughout the U.S. with British Airways' codeshare agreement with fellow oneworld partner Alaska Airlines.

The same day, British Airways relaunched flights between Pittsburgh, Pa., and London, again offering the only direct flight between the two cities, according to the carrier.

The airline also increased its flight offerings between the New York City area and London with a new daytime flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow on June 6. This will become the third daily flight from Newark to London, which the airline said was being added "to support the return of business travel."

In total, British Airways and its joint business partner American Airlines will offer 15 daily departures this summer from the New York area to London.

And on June 13, daily direct flights will resume from San Jose, CA, to London.

The United Kingdom dropped all COVID-19-related travel restrictions in March, no longer requiring people fill out passenger locator forms or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status. But the U.S. still requires all travelers who enter the country to get tested within one day of their flight, including U.S. citizens.