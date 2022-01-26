To take advantage of these deals, travelers will have to book by Feb. 7 and travel by Aug. 31, 2022.

Save up to $500 on Trips to London, Rome, Paris, and More with This British Airways Sale

If the UK's upcoming changes to COVID-19 entry rules have you dreaming of a trip to London, British Airways has a vacation deal for you — or several, actually.

Fly from New York to London and stay at the Hilton Olympia hotel for $749 per passenger, round trip in economy or make that same trip from Los Angeles or Boston for $899 per passenger.

Prefer a spontaneous road trip across England instead? Fly from New York to London and rent a car for a week for $599. Or those staying stateside can fly from Los Angeles or Boston for $739.

"We know that our customers are eager to make up for lost time and plan their 2022 adventures," Marie Hilditch, British Airways' Head of Sales for North America said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Whether it's reuniting with loved ones or taking a long-awaited getaway, we have great offers that allow our customers to save on their next vacation to London, and beyond."

The deal also includes the option to fly business class from New York to London with a 5-night stay at the Hilton London Kensington for prices starting at just under $2,300 per person. However, those who prefer pasta over an English breakfast can consider flying from New York to Rome in economy for $639 per person, including five nights in a budget hotel.

The sale offers travelers to choose any combination of flight and hotel or flight and rental car that British Airways offers. Participants can save $50 on vacation package bookings up to $1000, $100 on bookings up to $2,000, and $250 on bookings of $4,000. For the maximum $500, spend at least $6,000 on your booking.

England and Scotland will stop requiring vaccinated travelers to present a negative COVID-19 beginning Feb. 11.