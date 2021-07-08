British Airways Launches Sale on Transatlantic Flights With Fares As Low As $615

The airline is also offering vacation packages that include hotel stays in London and Paris.

If news of Europe reopening borders has you itching to hop a transatlantic flight, British Airways may have just the ticket.

The British airline just announced a sale with round-trip flights to Europe available for as low as $615.

The deals are available for travel between Sept. 5 and Oct. 24, if you book before July 14. You can take advantage of low prices like a round-trip flight from New York City to Athens, Greece for only $615, including all taxes and fees.

The airline is also offering vacation packages like round-trip flights from New York and five nights at a four-star hotel in London for only $799 when you travel between Oct. 15 and Nov. 14. Or book a driving vacation with round-trip flights and seven nights of a rental car for $699. You could also spend five nights in Paris at a three-star hotel for $949 per person.

For those looking to splurge, luxury packages with business class flights are also on sale. You can reserve your booking with a deposit of $199 and spread out the payments up until three weeks before travel.

"After more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions, and as we look forward to the safe reopening of transatlantic travel, this is a perfect opportunity for our customers to start planning a well-deserved getaway to see loved ones overseas or discover new destinations in Europe," Marie Hilditch, British Airways' Head of North America Sales, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale runs through July 14 for flights this fall. Other sale fares are available for travel from Nov. 1 through Dec. 14 and again Jan. 11 through Feb. 28. The sale also applies to codeshare flights by American Airlines, Finnair, and Iberia. For more information or to book your flights, visit the British Airways website.