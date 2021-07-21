Brisbane Will Host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games

Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Wednesday.

"We encourage Olympic Games projects which are sustainable and economically responsible, which deliver the best possible Games experience for athletes and fans, and which leave solid legacies for local communities," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement. "The Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fit into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia..."

The Australian city received a nearly unanimous vote in a secret ballot held at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The Brisbane plan will see the games spread out in three regions across the city, including the Brisbane Zone around the city's business district, the Gold Coast Zone, and the Sunshine Coast Zone, which will transform national parks and beaches into venues for sports like road cycling, marathon, and kiteboarding. Brisbane 2032 will use 31 already existing or temporary venues and build six new venues that would have gone ahead, regardless of the games.

Aussies are already planning their moves for the 2032 games, with businesses like Virgin Australia already preparing for the influx of Olympic tourists.

"As a proudly Queensland based airline, I am delighted that the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in our backyard," Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement. "The past several Olympic and Paralympic Games have shown that host cities can expect up to 500,000 additional international visitors over the course of the games, and increased level of domestic and international tourists over the subsequent years. We look forward to bringing the world to our beautiful state of Queensland, to showcase all that we can offer."

Australia has hosted two prior Olympic games, including the Melbourne Games in 1956 and the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

But before Brisbane hosts the Olympics, the summer games will travel to Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.