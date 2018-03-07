Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For One Night Only, You Can Sleep Inside the Empire State Building

On Wednesday, travelers seeking an experience they won't see photographed by a tiresome number of influencers on Instagram can try to score a one-of-a-kind, one-time-only stay at the Empire State Building.

To celebrate the launch of their Book the U.S. List — a collection of the most interesting, unusual places to stay in every state — Booking.com has designed three incredible, totally unique stays.

For the first time ever, it's now possible to reserve a night at the Empire State Building, the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, and on a tricked-out tour bus designed by Nick Jonas.

For the traveler lucky enough to stay a night in the Empire State Building (and his or her one guest), the outrageous package includes a private dinner and sunrise yoga on the observation deck. Other components of the experience include a VIP tour, late-night screenings of classic films featuring the iconic skyscraper, and a professional photo shoot.

Guests will have all-night, private access to the Empire State Building's observation deck, and will bed down in an exclusive suite on the 80th floor.

Of course, an evening at the Empire State Building comes with a typical Big Apple-sized price tag: a cool $1,500 for the night.

Sports enthusiasts can opt for a night at the Booking.com Basketball Suite in Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena (where they can enjoy enviable views of a live NBA game and try their hand at a post-game free throw), while pop music fans can do no better than an evening on the Ultimate Nick Jonas Tour Bus in Los Angeles. (Yes, Nick Jonas will stop by. No, he will not spend the night.)

Available only for the night of March 8, the exclusive Booking.com stays at the Empire State Building, AmericanAirlines Arena, and on the Nick Jonas tour bus will all go to the first person to make the reservation — and all of the packages cost $1,500.