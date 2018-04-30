This Picturesque New Trail in the South of France Is Every Hiker's Dream

A new hiking trail that will take you along the gorgeous, blue coasts of southern France is opening just in time for summer.

The Grand Sentier de la Côte Bleue — or Big Blue Coast Trail in English — is a nearly 40-mile coastal hiking route that runs between Marseille and Martigues. It took two years to plan out the route that will open in May, according to Lonely Planet.

Cote Bleue hiking The Niolon Viaduct, on the Côte Bleue Line or Blue Coast Railway, a Coastal Railway running along the Mediterranean coast from Marseille to Martigues Provence France. | Credit: Chris Hellier/Getty Images

The gorgeous hike takes you through picturesque villages and stunning cliffs, coves and abundant seaside views.

Along with the beautiful sights, there is an abundance of plant species to be found along the route.

Marseille Martigues Coastal Blue Hike Trail France Bouches du Rhone Credit: Bertrand Gardel/Getty Images

Even though this specific route is new, it connects with 17 other hiking routes, ranging in distance from about four miles to about 15 miles, according to Connexion France. That makes it perfect for hikers of every experience level, and the route is also accessible by train.