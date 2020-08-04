You Could Win a Private Outdoor Movie Screening From Blue Bunny Ice Cream

Is there anything better than ice cream on a hot summer day?

Ice cream brand Blue Bunny has transformed the classic ice cream truck into a private movie theater with an 11-by-6-foot HD screen, complete with plenty of sweet treats, of course. The Blue Bunny Ice Screen Truck will be driving to houses around the country, so ice cream-loving movie fans can enjoy a frozen treat and a film from the privacy of their own driveways. It’s like a private drive-in movie, but instead of driving to a nearby outdoor theater, the movie (and concessions) come to you.

Image zoom Courtesy of Blue Bunny

Jamee Pearlstein, the director of brand marketing for Blue Bunny, told Travel + Leisure, “No movie theaters, no pools, no concerts – this summer isn’t officially canceled, but we know many Americans are really missing summer fun. With the Blue Bunny Ice Screen Truck, we saw an opportunity to help our fans beat boredom and find Funlightenment by bringing our new Load’d Cones and Sundaes directly to their driveways and pairing it with a unique cinematic experience that is distinctly Blue Bunny.”

Funlightenment is Blue Bunny’s program that aims to bring summer fun to everyone, even during these uncertain times. Earlier this summer, Blue Bunny launched a Ticket Exchange program, which gives fans the chance to exchange their unused tickets for fun perks. You can still swap your canceled events for cool items, like new luggage in exchange for canceled travel, on the website.

Starting Aug. 4, people can visit Funlightenment.com to enter for a chance to win a visit from the Ice Screen Truck. If the truck is coming to your city, enter your information, and within 24 hours, you’ll receive an email if you have been selected as a winner for the experience. If you’re chosen, you have 36 hours to confirm and verify your driveway location, movie choice, and agree to the COVID-19 guidelines — Blue Bunny will follow state, local, and CDC regulations to determine the number of people that can attend, and they ask that you wear a mask during the visit.

This August, the truck will travel around the country to select cities, starting in Denver. From there, the Blue Bunny Ice Screen Truck will head to Chicago, Cincinnati, and St. Louis before ending the tour in Le Mars, Iowa, known as the Ice Cream Capital of the World. The exact dates for each city are: