Milwaukee's Black Holocaust Museum Will Open in February After Being Closed for Over a Decade

America's Black Holocaust Museum will reopen to the public on Feb. 25, 2022, more than a decade after it was forced to give up its space.

The Milwaukee museum was first founded in 1984 by Dr. James Cameron — himself the survivor of a 1930's lynching when he was only 16 years old — built as a historical and memorial museum to commemorate Black history from pre-captivity in Africa to now. Cameron passed away in 2006 and the museum was forced to shut its doors just two years later. But in 2012, it came back in an online, interactive format.

The museum, which defines a holocaust as "a series of atrocities organized by one social group against another," was initially slated to reopen in a physical space last year, but plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. When it finally does open, it will welcome visitors in person on what would have been Cameron's 108th birthday.

"It is indeed an honor to continue the great and most necessary work of Dr. Cameron," Dr. Robert "Bert" Davis, the museum's president and CEO, told Travel + Leisure, calling him a "true Griot," a West African term for storyteller. "More than ever, our nation needs the healing vision of Dr. James Cameron… we are continuing to celebrate and advance his vision by keeping America's Black Holocaust Museum alive."

The museum, with exhibits spanning more than 400 years of history, sits in the Milwaukee neighborhood of Bronzeville, which itself became home to hundreds of thousands of Black people fleeing the South in the first half of the 20th century, according to the Bronzeville Business Improvement District, known as Build Bronzeville. By the turn of the 21st century, the neighborhood had lost three-quarters of its population, but Build Bronzeville is working to restore and revitalize the area, with hundreds of millions of dollars invested, including in new businesses and local entrepreneurs.

Information on tickets to America's Black Holocaust Museum will be available closer to the opening date.