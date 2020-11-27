Black Friday 2020 is basically here, which means now is the time to start your holiday shopping. It is still set to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, things look a little different. Instead of camping outside and shopping in stores, most of us are doing the majority of our sale shopping from the comfort of our own homes this time.
While this is a much more convenient and safe way to shop, figuring out how to navigate through all the sales can feel daunting, which is why we’re here to help! We’ve scoured through all the deals happening today and unearthed the best discounts to shop from some of our favorite retailers: Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, Target, and Zappos.
Prices have been slashed on thousands of items, including Roomba robot vacuums, Apple Airpods, and Ugg boots. You can also shop Fire HD tablets for just $80 and Tory Burch bags at a 33 percent discount right now. No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered. The list below has the best Black Friday deals happening across multiple categories, including electronics, luggage, furniture, clothing, mattresses, and more. Keep reading to shop them all.
Just like last year, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is so good it’s about to become your one-stop shop for all your holiday needs. You’ll find huge savings on big-ticket items like smart TVs, comfortable mattresses, and laptops. There are also tons of affordable bargains to shop, like this Dash egg cooker that’s on sale for $16 and this reusable face mask that’s marked down by 20 percent with a coupon.
If you’re looking to score designer clothing, accessories, and home furnishings for a fraction of the retail price, we suggest checking out Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. Not only can you shop major discounts from fan-favorite brands like Ugg, Briggs & Riley, Tory Burch, and Nike, but there are great deals on practical items like breathable face masks for adults and children, too.
Believe it or not, Walmart stole the show last year by offering some of the best deals around on travel-ready products like digital cameras, comfortable headphones, and lightweight laptops. And this year’s sales look even better. Right now, you can score this Instant Pot, this robot vacuum, and this Google Nest security camera, all at a major markdown.
There are thousands of discounts happening at Target right now. Everything from Dyson vacuums to Swissgear luggage and Kitchenaid Mixers are on super sale. Not only that, but you’ll find some incredible savings on top-rated electronics like smart TVs and Bose headphones.
Travelers love to shop at Zappos, thanks to its extensive offerings of travel-ready clothing, comfortable walking shoes, and durable suitcases. So we can’t help but get excited when the retailer drops its big Black Friday sale, that’s full of amazing deals, like these L.L.Bean Bean boots, this Vera Bradley weekender bag, and these Birkenstock sandals.
