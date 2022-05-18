American travelers will be able to sign up for a group trip to visit Cuba as well as fly on a commercial or charter flight to cities beyond just Havana.

The Biden Administration Is Making It Easier to Visit Cuba — What to Know

Traveling to Cuba is about to get easier as the Biden Administration reinstated group people-to-people educational travel this week.

Going forward, American travelers will be able to sign up for a group trip to visit Cuba as well as fly on a commercial or charter flight to cities beyond just Havana, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday. The group trips, which are being reinstated after mass protests in Cuba last year, must be "purposeful" and "will allow for greater engagement between the American people and the promotion of their democratic values."

While the administration is expanding access to the country for travelers, it is not reinstating individual people-to-people educational travel. The Treasury Department will have the authority to audit groups that are organizing group travel to the country.

"The Cuban people are confronting an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, and our policy will continue to focus on empowering the Cuban people to help them create a future free from repression and economic suffering," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. "These [policies] are designed to center on human rights and empowering the Cuban people to determine their own future."

In addition to expanding travel to the country, the Biden administration will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing, according to the Department of State.