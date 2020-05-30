Nominate Your Favorite Frontline Worker for a Weekend Getaway in a Luxury Car (Video)

Working tirelessly to save the world (no hyperbole), frontline workers deserve our admiration, our support, and frankly, a ton of R&R. Fortunately there are companies across the globe that are stepping up to show their gratitude for the men and women on the front lines.

One such company, Beverly Hills Car Rental, wanted in on the selfless action and is giving away luxury cars to five fortunate frontliners.

“This pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am amazed to see our resilience and our fortitude to persevere in such difficult times. No one more so than our frontline workers, many of which have been separated from their families and are risking their lives to help others,” said David Sajasi, owner of Beverly Hills Car Rental. “We wanted to do our part to acknowledge some of these workers by gifting them one of our cars for a few days. Whether they’re looking for a car to run some errands in or exploring the city with the top down, we hope to create a little light for this very deserving community.”

Beverly Hills Car Rental luxury car rental California Credit: Beverly Hills Car Rental

The company is going to choose five winners who will receive a three-day, two-night rental with their choice of a Ferrari California, Porsche 911 Convertible, Porsche Cayenne, BMW 750, BMW Convertible 4 Series, or a Mercedes 450i Cabriolet. All cars are either 2019 or 2020 models.

On top of that, frontline workers can rest assured that the cars will be fully sanitized, and the company will also provide an amenity kit that includes disinfectant spray, a mask, some alcohol wipes, and tissues.

If you want to nominate someone to win, go to their Instagram, @bevhillscr, on Monday, June 1, and nominate them on the company’s giveaway post. Frontline workers can nominate themselves as well and each tag counts as an entry. You must be at least 25 years old to enter, a Southern California resident, and you need to show a valid work ID.

Other requirements include: a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and full insurance coverage. Some mileage restrictions may apply as well.

Now’s the time to give back to the heroes in your lives by nominating them for the ride of their life. Give them the gift of cruising up the Pacific Coast Highway, allow them to relax on a secluded California beach, and let them recharge their batteries so they can get back to saving the world a few days later (again, no hyperbole).