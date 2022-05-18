The Best Travel Strollers of 2022, Tested by Parents and Travel Experts
If you're traveling with a child under 4 years old or so, you need a stroller. But your everyday stroller might not be your best bet when you hit the road: Today's models are big with lots of storage space, wide canopies, and large wheels for challenging terrain. Not ideal for packing into trains, planes, and automobiles or for bringing in and out of a hotel. If you plan to travel even somewhat often with your little ones, you might want to invest in a travel stroller.
So what is a travel stroller? A travel stroller is a smaller, more scaled back stroller with a collapsible frame that can be folded up tightly. Many travel strollers fold multiple ways to reduce the length, width, and height; some, like umbrella strollers, fold one way into a narrow but still-long piece. In the end, you want your travel stroller to be comfortable and safe for your child while folding up into a very compact, easy-to-carry package.
We tested 19 travel strollers on the market from top brands such as Uppababy, Nuna, and Babyzen. We measured and weighed them, then spent eight and a half hours in our New York City lab putting them all through the wringer, looking at each stroller's maneuverability, design features, durability, and portability. We found some clear winners — the Joolz Aer was our top pick — and a few that fell short.
Here, our list of best travel strollers.
- Best Overall: Joolz Aer at Amazon
- Best Overall, Runner-up: Nuna Trvl Stroller at Magic Beans
- Best Budget: Kolcraft Cloud Plus at Amazon
- Best for Warm Weather: Gb Qbit+ All City at Amazon
- Best for Naps: Uppababy Minu at Amazon
- Best Maneuverability: Baby Jogger City Tour 2 at Amazon
- Best Umbrella: Uppababy G-Luxe at Amazon
- Best for Airports: Babyzen Yoyo 2 at Buy Buy Baby
- Best Style: Colugo Compact Stroller at Colugo
- Best Double: Uppababy G-Link 2 at Amazon
Best Overall: Joolz Aer
Why We Love It: It folds up into an extremely compact, easy-to-carry package, and the storage area can fit a small backpack while the stroller is in use.
What to Consider: There is no leg rest for the child, and unfolding seems to require two hands.
The Joolz Aer looks great, rolls smoothly, and features plenty of padding for the little rider sitting in it. But none of those things alone is what sets it apart from the other strollers we tested. The stroller's exceptional compactness and ease of carrying when folded are what truly won us over.
The folding process itself is easy and can be done one-handed—just simultaneously push two buttons and push forward. (It's worth noting that unfolding does seem to require two hands.) Once it's folded up, the Joolz Aer is a significantly smaller and more manageable package than many of the other strollers on this list — it fit easily into our makeshift airplane overhead compartment — and a stretchy elastic shoulder pad and handlebar give two convenient, comfortable carrying options. And while it's not the lightest stroller we tested, it's certainly not the heaviest. It feels very manageable to carry.
The Joolz Aer has some helpful design features as well. The sizable canopy offers good coverage and unzips to reveal a mesh ventilation/peekaboo window. The seat back can recline via an easily adjustable strap; this system, as with the peekaboo window, can be sleekly tucked away via a zipper system when not in use. A storage basket underneath the seat is large enough for a small backpack, while a slot on the seat's back can fit papers, a tablet, or a slim laptop. We would have appreciated a cup holder for the adult and a leg rest for the child, but those can be purchased separately. It also would be nice if the strap buckling system was a little simpler, but that's the type of thing a parent masters quickly when owning a stroller. The handle bar is smooth and padded, and the stroller rolled well over all the surfaces we tested on: hardwood, tile, carpet, and gravel. It also handled U-turns and pivots with ease. It sustained no damage when we dropped it from waist height and pushed it off a table.
Weight: 14.1 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 42 (height) x 25 (length) x 17 (width) inches | Folded dimensions: 9.25 x 20.25 x 16.25 inches | Weight limit: 50 pounds
Best Overall, Runner-up: Nuna Trvl Stroller
Why We Love It: Not only does it roll well, but the one-handed folding process was the smoothest of all the strollers we tested.
What to Consider: It's not especially small when folded and is a little unwieldy to carry.
During testing, when we pressed the buttons to collapse and fold the Nuna Trvl, it felt like some spring-loaded mechanism started the process for us and made it easier. That's the kind of helpful detail any parent or caretaker appreciates. And that folding process was quick, easy, and doable with one hand. The Trvl isn't quite as light as some of the other strollers, however, and it has no strap for carrying over the shoulder (although the bumper bar turns into a handle for carrying when the stroller is collapsed). It's also not clear whether the Nuna Trvl will fit in all airplane overhead compartments; it was a tight squeeze when we placed it in ours, with the wheels sticking out a bit.
The Trvl has a lot of great design features, including an adjustable leg rest and simple, adjustable reclining system for your baby. The strap clasp is magnetic to save a little time, and the canopy has a peekaboo window and good ventilation. The bottom storage basket is also on the larger side for a travel stroller and can comfortably fit a backpack. The stroller gilded beautifully over each surface we tried; there was no difference between rolling over the smooth hardwood and the shag carpet, and it handled gravel without issue. And it held up just fine in the durability test.
Weight: 15.4 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 41 x 26 x 20.5 inches | Folded dimensions: 11 x 27.25 x 20.25 inches | Weight limit: 50 pounds
Best Budget: Kolcraft Cloud Plus
Why We Love It: It comes with a tray for baby's food and drink but is still extremely lightweight.
What to Consider: It doesn't fold down especially small, and there's no carrying strap or handle.
Strollers are unnervingly expensive; many new parents experience sticker shock when they first see those price tags. The Kolcraft Cloud Plus is not. And while it's not the prettiest of the bunch (there's some loud branding), it folds easily — it can even be done one-handed with a little effort and coordination. We love that unfolding can also be done one-handed.
The Cloud Plus doesn't fold down quite as small as most every other one we're testing; the shape is somewhere between an umbrella and normal travel stroller. It's very lightweight, which we love, but since it doesn't fold small enough to fit in an overhead bin and doesn't have a strap or handle, it's not as portable as other options.
This stroller is the only one we tested with a tray for the baby's food and drink; the tray is removable if you're looking to save space. There are also two small cup holders for the adults, though our travel mug did not fit in them. The storage basket can fit a small backpack. The recline system is pretty easy to use and goes back three-fourths of the way to horizontal, and the canopy is good but not great. Same goes for the seat padding.
It rolled well on smooth surfaces, though there was some resistance on the carpet and a lot more on the grave. But we were able to push it through, andthe stroller is light enough that when the wheels aren't rolling you can still keep moving. It's not the smoothest ride, but passable. The tray came unclasped during the durability test, but there was no actual damage. Overall, the price-to-performance ratio of the Cloud Plus is so good that it's an excellent budget option.
Weight: 11.8 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 38 x 27 x 18 inches | Folded dimensions: 10 x 33 x 17.5 inches | Weight limit: 50 pounds
Best for Warm Weather: GB Qbit+ All City
Why We Love It: It reminds us of the very top-tier travel strollers, but its price is meaningfully lower.
What to Consider: It's a little heavier and harder to carry than some other options.
The GB Qbit+ All City reminded all our testers of the Nuna Trvl, but at a significantly cheaper price. The only areas the stroller fell short of the Nuna model are the canopy, which is not especially nice or expansive, and the fact that it's slightly harder to carry since it's a little heavier and has no actual carrying strap. That said, there's plenty to love about the Qbit. One-handed folding is smooth, and buckling and unbuckling the straps is easy. The seat is nicely padded, the entire back is made of breathable mesh to keep your child from overheating. The leg rest is simple to maneuver and goes all the way flat. The seat also reclines almost all the way back so that your baby can take a comfortable snooze. The included bumper bar comes off and on easily, and the handlebar looks and feels nice. There's enough storage for a backpack, too. As for maneuverability, it rolled great on all our testing surfaces and made crisp, tight turns. If you want something similar to and almost as good as the Nuna Trvl, this is your travel stroller.
Weight: 17.6 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 41 x 24 x 17 inches | Folded dimensions: 10.5 x 23 x 16.5 inches | Weight limit: 54.8 pounds
Best for Naps: Uppababy Minu
Why We Love It: It folds up far more compactly than other Uppababy models.
What to Consider: The canopy sticks out a bit when the stroller is folded.
The Minu has a lot of the features familiar to Uppababy devotees — unstructured rear storage pouch, locking clasp to keep the stroller folded, excellent canopy — but unlike the brand's G-Luxe and G-Link models, this one is not an umbrella stroller. We actually think that makes for a better travel stroller. The Minu folds up more easily than other Uppababy models and far more compactly than an umbrella model. The fold can be done with one hand, but keep in mind the canopy needs to be tucked in once it's folded. A padded carrying strap easily fits over the shoulder. When carried, the Minu isn't the lightest or smallest option on our list, but it's portable enough and fits fine in an overhead compartment.
The Minu's seat back reclines nicely and easily for naps, and the handlebar feels good on the palms. The canopy's magnetic mesh window is handy and easy to keep open, and the sun shade for keeping the brightness out of your baby's eyes is one of the best we saw in our tests. The seat's padding is ample, though we'd like it if the leg rest were adjustable. We did appreciate the sizable bottom storage basket.
In terms of maneuverability, the Minu performed fine. It didn't make quite as tight turns as the Joolz or Nuna, and it felt a bit heavier to push, but it handled the gravel really well. A canopy rod popped out of place when we pushed the stroller off the table, but we were able to fix it pretty easily. Overall, while the stroller is expensive, it's not the priciest on the list and is worth it for the well-crafted features.
Weight: 14.75 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 41 x 31 x 20.5 inches | Folded dimensions: 12 x 22.5 x 20.25 inches | Weight limit: 50 pounds
Best Maneuverability: Baby Jogger City Tour 2
Why We Love It: The price is reasonable considering how solidly it performed on all our tests.
What to Consider: It did not fit in our overhead bin.
Folding this stroller was pretty simple, though not quite as smooth as it was with some of the others. The unfolding process was a little finicky as well and took some practice. So what do we like about the Baby Jogger City Tour 2? The price is reasonable, it performed solidly on most of our tests, and it maneuvered exceptionally well over all surfaces. We noticed little perceptible difference between its rolling over the shag carpet and smooth wood surface, and while other strollers struggled a bit on the gravel, this one navigated it with ease.
In terms of portability, the City Tour 2 doesn't feel bulky and has a good hand carrying handle. We would have liked to see a shoulder strap, however, and it did not fit on our overhead bin. The seat back has a lot of recline, and the drawstring to pull and push the seat forward and back is easy to use. The seat has good structure and good padding; the straps work well and can be adjusted to different height levels. There's lots of leg room and adjustable calf support for the baby, and the canopy has a peekaboo window and goes up and down smoothly. We'd have appreciated some more storage space; you can't fit a backpack anywhere. When we pushed the City Tour 2 off a table, we did notice that a small foam pad came off, though we couldn't even figure out where it came from, and it did not structurally damage the stroller.
Weight: 14.5 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 40 x 26 x 20 inches | Folded dimensions: 7 x 22.5 19.5 inches | Weight limit: 45 pounds
Best Umbrella: Uppababy G-Luxe
Why We Love It: The recline system is particularly easy to use, and the stroller stands well on its own when folded.
What to Consider: The button/ring-pull combination for folding it is a bit finicky and has to be timed perfectly.
The first thing to note here is that umbrella strollers only fold one-dimensionally, so the result is narrow but long…like an umbrella. The other strollers on this list fold down via multiple joints and in multiple directions for a smaller and more squarish package; neither is necessarily better, but you'll want to decide what you want before buying a travel stroller.
This particular Uppababy model is a bit tricky to fold because the handle/ring combination used to do so is finicky and has to be timed perfectly. Once you get that, the folding is smooth, but the whole button-and-ring thing is a little annoying. As with most Uppababy products, however, the G-Luxe's features are pretty nice. There's an included cup holder that fits a travel mug easily, and the canopy is expansive with extra sun shade (there is no peekaboo window, however). The leg rest for the child is easy to adjust, and the straps feature a five-point harness and adjustable height levels. The seat padding is substantial without looking bulky, and the recline system, while only providing two settings, is exceptionally easy to use. The unstructured (perhaps too unstructured) pocket behind the seat is pretty spacious and in a good location, but the storage basket at the bottom of the stroller isn't particularly big.
The G-Luxe maneuvers well, with good tight turns, though it rattled noticeably over the gravel. It held up well during our durability tests and sustained no damage.
Weight: 16.5 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 42.5 x 23.5 x 18.5 inches | Folded dimensions: 15 x 41 x 11.75 inches | Weight limit: 55 pounds
Best for Air Travel: Babyzen Yoyo 2
Why We Love It: It's very well padded and folds up into a tidy package.
What to Consider: For the price, it should be easier to fold and come with more accessories included.
Folding the Babyzen Yoyo 2 took two hands and, while not difficult, was a little more involved a process than with some other strollers. Unfolding is pretty easy, except we noticed our feet getting caught in straps a few times. While folding and unfolding were slightly disappointing, we love how portable this stroller is. It folds up very small and has a comfortable padded shoulder strap as well as a metal bar for easy carrying. And it fits easily into an overhead storage bin. It's a great option for a stroller you plan to fly with.
The Yoyo 2 has nice features, too. The seat padding is especially cushy, and the seat reclines three-fourths of the way back to horizontal (though the recliner is a bit tricky to figure out). There's also a pocket in the back and a decent storage basket underneath that can fit a small bag. The canopy is good, though we'd prefer the peekaboo window to be mesh instead of plastic. The four-point straps work well. The stroller maneuvered very well over all our surfaces and is noticeably smooth to push and pull. It also held up well to our durability tests.
Overall, it's an expensive option — the frame alone is more expensive than the whole Nuna Trvl, for example — so it's not the most cost-efficient choice. But it's a good enough stroller to include on our list.
Weight: 14.7 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 41 x 28.8 x 17 inches | Folded dimensions: 8 x 20 x 16 inches | Weight limit: 40 pounds
Best Style: Colugo Compact Stroller
Why We Love It: It's a great-looking stroller with good portability.
What to Consider: Some features, like the quirky strap buckling system, seem more confusing than helpful.
Folding the Colugo is quick and easy,and can be done one handed; i locks into place with a latch similar to the type found in Uppababy strollers, so unfolding requires two hands. The stroller has a comfortable, padded carrying strap, which is nice if you're carrying for a long period of time, and the weight is well balanced. It also fits in an overhead bin and isn't awkward to lift up.
The canopy zips to expand for excellent coverage; there's also a peekaboo window with a convenient magnetic flap. You can fit a backpack in the bottom basket and smaller items in the small pouch in the back. The seat has good padding for the little rider, and the leg rest is long and very adjustable. The stroller seems to have lots of good airflow, and the drawstring recline system goes back almost all the way to flat. We didn't like that the handlebar isn't padded, however, and the weird magnetic buckling system was tough to use and annoyed us.
It handled pretty well over the smooth hard surfaces and the shag carpet with no noticeable hiccups, but it struggled a tiny bit on the gravel. It handled turns and changes of direction nicely, however, and it suffered no damage in our durability tests.
Weight: 15.3 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 42 x 26 x 17 inches | Folded dimensions: 11.5 x 26 x 17 inches | Weight limit: 55 pounds
Best Double: Uppababy Glink 2
Why We Love It: It folds more easily and rolls more smoothly than we expected from a stroller this size.
What to Consider: It doesn't fold down very small, and unfolding it could be easier.
For such a large contraption, this double stroller folds with surprising ease. We were even able to do it one-handed with a little effort, which none of us expected. Unfolding is a little trickier, as it takes some force to unhook the locking clasp. As a double stroller, the G-Link 2 is not the most compact package when folded. Plus, it's an umbrella structure, so this one probably isn't fitting in many overhead bins. Carrying it was a little unwieldy, as should be expected with a double stroller, but there is a helpful handle, and the stroller is lighter than it looks. You can actually wheel it along when it's folded instead of carrying it, but it's not easy, and it bumped into us when we did so.
We like the canopies on the G-Link 2: quality material and good coverage. There are little storage pockets behind each seat, and it comes with a cup holder. You can also fit a purse or very small backpack in the undercarriage basket. The seats have generous padding, which extends to form a sort of calf rest for the riders. The straps buckle easily and have different height options; the seat backs have two recline positions and are super easy to adjust.
The stroller rolled well over all the surfaces, even the gravel, and it made much tighter turns than we anticipated. We also like that there are no wheels in the middle of the frame (as most double umbrella strollers have), which makes it easier to push without kicking the wheels or frame. Finally, it showed no damage after our durability tests.
Weight: 21.8 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 41 x 25 x 28.25 inches | Folded dimensions: 14 x 40 x 17.5 inches | Weight limit: 55 pounds per seat
Our Testing Process
Once we fully assembled all 19 strollers in our New York City testing lab, we measured their height, length, and width, both fully opened and fully folded down. We also weighed each one, since weight is a particularly important aspect if anyone will be carrying the stroller during a trip. Then after carefully reading instructions, we repeatedly folded and unfolded each stroller. We took copious notes to record whether the folding process was intuitive and easy to execute. We considered how difficult it would be to do with a baby in one arm or with a whiny toddler pulling at our legs.
While each stroller was in its most compact setup, we tested it for portability. Is it easy to pick up? Comfortable to carry? Are there good handles and straps? Is it compact enough to fit in an airplane overhead bin (we constructed our own makeshift one according to standard airline measurements using a storage rack and a box). We recorded all this and more.
Next we carefully examined each stroller for included features. We looked for seat reclining and cushioning, cup holders, baskets and other storage space, canopy cover for protection from the weather, seat cushioning and reclining, and more. We tried the features out and took detailed notes on whether they were functional and helpful. We also practiced buckling and unbuckling the straps.
Then we put 25-pound sandbags in every stroller. We wheeled them forward and backward over hard floor, carpet, and gravel. We practiced U-turns and pivots and even wheeled them through a miniature obstacle course of cones. We also noted how well the brakes worked and if they were easy to engage.
Finally, we gave all of the strollers a durability test. We dropped each one from waist height and then pushed each off of a table slightly higher than that. We examined each after the falls to see if there was any damage.
Other Travel Strollers We Tested
Nine of the travel strollers we tested did not make our list of recommendations. They all had positive attributes, but a few things held them back.
Cybex Libelle Stroller: It folded easily and compactly, but it lacked some of the features like good seat padding, high-quality wheels, and storage space that we'd have liked to see at its price.
Summer Infant 3DLite: This is a decent budget pick, but the price-to-performance ratio was just not quite as good as the Kolcraft Cloud Plus.
Doona Infant Car Seat and Latch Base: The use case for this is too specific to pay as much as it costs, and many other stroller frames can fit a car seat.
Gb Pockit Air All Terrain: This one is incredibly light and folds easily, but there are basically zeo features.
Mountain Buggy Nano V3: It was not especially easy to fold and did not appear to be very comfortable for a child.
Ergobaby Metro+ Compact Stroller: It's not easy to carry, and the canopy adjustment makes a lot of noise, which could wake up a sleeping baby.
Jovial Portable Stroller: The strap buckles were a little difficult to use, and it did not do roll that well on some surfaces.
Jeep Clutch Plus: We found it really difficult to fold the wheels inward, and the price is just too high for its so-so performance across the board.
Jeep Scout Double Stroller: Folding it was not intuitive, and the seats needed more padding.
Tips for Buying a Travel Stroller
Pay attention to folded size
The biggest differentiator between a regular stroller and a travel stroller is that a travel stroller should pack up more compactly. You'll want it to fit easily into car trunks or train/airplane compartments without taking up much space. The Joolz Aer, our top pick, folds down to 42 (height) x 25 (length) x 17 (width) inches. That's a good guide for a stroller that will fit nicely into the aforementioned compartments.
Remember storage space and other features
Just because your travel stroller might be a smaller and more scaled-down version of your everyday stroller, you shouldn't have to suffer from a lack of convenience. Good travel strollers still offer some storage space for small bags, toys, snacks, etc. The seat for your baby should be padded and comfortable and able to recline; keep an eye out for a canopy that offers good coverage and buckles and straps that are easy to use. So while compact folding and good portability are what make a travel stroller a travel stroller, be sure to look closely at the other features a stroller does (or does not) include.
Prioritize comfort and safety
At the end of the day, your stroller needs to be safe and comfortable for your child. Check for good, padded seats that recline. Make sure the straps don't look like they'd cut into your baby's shoulder or chest, and take note if there are leg rests. Note if the wheels can handle different surfaces well enough to keep the stroller from shaking and rattling too much.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I carry a travel stroller on board a flight?
If you can fit it in the overhead, you can bring it on board. If you have an umbrella model or are using your regular (non-travel) stroller, your best bet is to gate check it. But many travel strollers fold down so compactly that they fit easily into an overhead bin. In general, carry-on luggage should be 45 linear inches (22 x 14 x 9 inches) or less. You can reference the FAA website for more guidance.
What's the difference between a travel stroller and a regular stroller?
In short, a travel stroller is lighter than an everyday stroller and folds down far smaller. This means that the frames are usually thinner and have several folding joints, and the wheels will be smaller and less suited for rough terrain. Storage space, cup holders, and other accessories will usually be kept to a minimum. But a good travel stroller should give you everything you really need and even function well enough to be used every day — all while folding down nice and small and being easy to carry or pack away.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Chris Abell is the Senior Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure, and he is a parent and frequent traveler. He's owned the Uppababy G-Luxe and the Joolz Aer, and he helped design and execute the testing for all the strollers on this list. Chris worked with a team of other editors and parents to test these strollers in our New York City lab space.
