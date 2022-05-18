The Best Travel Strollers of 2022, Tested by Parents and Travel Experts

Best Overall: Joolz Aer

Why We Love It: It folds up into an extremely compact, easy-to-carry package, and the storage area can fit a small backpack while the stroller is in use.

What to Consider: There is no leg rest for the child, and unfolding seems to require two hands.

The Joolz Aer looks great, rolls smoothly, and features plenty of padding for the little rider sitting in it. But none of those things alone is what sets it apart from the other strollers we tested. The stroller's exceptional compactness and ease of carrying when folded are what truly won us over.

The folding process itself is easy and can be done one-handed—just simultaneously push two buttons and push forward. (It's worth noting that unfolding does seem to require two hands.) Once it's folded up, the Joolz Aer is a significantly smaller and more manageable package than many of the other strollers on this list — it fit easily into our makeshift airplane overhead compartment — and a stretchy elastic shoulder pad and handlebar give two convenient, comfortable carrying options. And while it's not the lightest stroller we tested, it's certainly not the heaviest. It feels very manageable to carry.

The Joolz Aer has some helpful design features as well. The sizable canopy offers good coverage and unzips to reveal a mesh ventilation/peekaboo window. The seat back can recline via an easily adjustable strap; this system, as with the peekaboo window, can be sleekly tucked away via a zipper system when not in use. A storage basket underneath the seat is large enough for a small backpack, while a slot on the seat's back can fit papers, a tablet, or a slim laptop. We would have appreciated a cup holder for the adult and a leg rest for the child, but those can be purchased separately. It also would be nice if the strap buckling system was a little simpler, but that's the type of thing a parent masters quickly when owning a stroller. The handle bar is smooth and padded, and the stroller rolled well over all the surfaces we tested on: hardwood, tile, carpet, and gravel. It also handled U-turns and pivots with ease. It sustained no damage when we dropped it from waist height and pushed it off a table.

Weight: 14.1 pounds | Assembled dimensions: 42 (height) x 25 (length) x 17 (width) inches | Folded dimensions: 9.25 x 20.25 x 16.25 inches | Weight limit: 50 pounds