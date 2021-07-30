London takes the top spot — with cities in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America filling out the rest of the list.

These Are the Best Cities for Study Abroad Students, According to a New Study

London is the best city for study abroad programs in the world, according to a new ranking of university towns around the globe.

The QS Best Student Cities 2022 study, which looked at more than 100 cities for study abroad, found programs in Europe and Asia ranked higher than any other. But it's no surprise London topped the list: from its museum culture (all British museums are free), to extensive pub life and close proximity to other major European destinations, the city has everything a young student could possibly want.

Beyond London, Munich came in at No. 2 on the list, followed by Seoul and Tokyo (which tied for No. 3), and Berlin.

The ranking comes just as the UK plans to begin welcoming most vaccinated American and European visitors without the need to quarantine. The country has also eliminated capacity restrictions and lifted mask requirements.

Similarly, Germany has begun to welcome American travelers who are either vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 before entering, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Germany.

The top U.S. city to make the list was Boston, which took the No. 9 spot. From Harvard and MIT to Boston University, Emerson College, and more, the city has an abundance of spots to study. When not in the classroom, students can take advantage of the city's location at the center of American history, walking the 2.5-mile-long Freedom Trail to see important landmarks like the Old North Church and Paul Revere's house.

For its part, Australia nabbed a pair of spots on the list with the No. 6 spot in Melbourne and the No. 8 spot in Sydney.

Paris — which has no shortage of top museums and hip coffee shops to study in — rounded out the top of the list. American travelers can visit France with either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test.

But even if you've already graduated, it's never too late to study abroad with immersive adult programs — like this month-long trip to Tuscany to learn about wine.

These are the top cities to study abroad, according to the study.

1. London, United Kingdom

2. Munich, Germany

3. Seoul, South Korea

3. Tokyo, Japan

5. Berlin, Germany

6. Melbourne, Australia

7. Zurich, Switzerland

8. Sydney, Australia

9. Boston, United States

9. Montreal, Canada

9. Paris, France