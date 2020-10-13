Apple, Bose, and Sony Headphones Are More Than Half-off This Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon's massive sale event is here — but only for 48 hours. From Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, you can shop thousands of deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, luggage, and more at a major discount. Although Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, if you’re not already signed up, you can try it out for 30 days free of charge. With perks like free two-day shipping, access to video streaming, music streaming, and same-day delivery, you won’t regret taking the plunge.

If you’ve been going back and forth about investing in a new set of headphones, there’s no better time to shop than this Prime Day with discounts up to 55 percent off top brands. We found deals on best-selling Apple AirPods, Bose QuietComfort Headphones, and Powerbeats Pro, just to name a few. They’re only on sale for two days or until they’re sold out, so you’ll want to buy ASAP.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones during this exclusive two-day event:

Best for Everyday: Apple AirPods With Charging Case

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Save $44 on these best-selling headphones that allow you to listen to music and take phone calls seamlessly when connected to a smartphone.

Customers love how easy they are to use. One said, “These AirPods are amazing. They automatically play audio as soon as you put them in your ears and pause when you take them out. A simple double-tap during music listening will skip forward.”

Best Earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Save $50 on Apple’s latest AirPods with noise-cancellation and a wireless charging case that delivers 24 hours of battery life.

Users rave about its upgraded features that make it worth the splurge. “Sound isolation and water resistance are my favorite features,” said one satisfied shopper. “Was super blown away by how it silences a lot of the noise around me until transparency mode is active!”

Best Over-ear: Bose QuietComfort Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Known for its superior sound quality and comfortable fit, Bose is selling its wireless over-ear headphones for $150 off. They’re even compatible with Alexa, so you can change songs or make a shopping list hands-free.

The cushioned feel is a feature one user said gets them through the day without ear fatigue: “I wear headphones to help me concentrate at work and to listen to music, so I’ve been wearing this pair an average 6-8 hours a day, and they are by far the most comfortable pair I've ever owned.”

Best for Working Out: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Headphones causing you grief during your workout? Never miss a beat adjusting your devices with the Powerbeats Pro for 30 percent off.

One reviewer wrote about their experience while exercising: “Battery life and sound quality [are] absolutely perfect. The earphones hold perfectly in place even during HIIT [workouts].”

Best Noise-canceling: Sony Noise-canceling Headphones

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Get lost in the music with Sony’s noise-canceling headphones for 56 percent off. Better than the $88 price tag is its 35-hour battery life, perfect for long flights and airport layovers.

The noise-cancellation has helped many wearers focus on day-to-day tasks without distraction. One five-star reviewer wrote, “These have nice and soft earpads that make it comfortable to wear for a long time. An adjustable headband always makes it fit just right. The plastic body makes it lighter than other headphones in the same range.”