Bermuda to No Longer Require Arrival Testing or Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

The island of Bermuda plans to ease some of its coronavirus-related protocols next month, streamlining the process for travelers ready to take advantage of the island's famous pink sand beaches and crystal clear shores.

Starting March 7, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, and quarantine until the results are in, the Bermuda Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure on Monday. The tourism authority also confirmed that the time window for a traveler's pre-arrival test — a PCR or rapid antigen — will be reduced from four days to two days ahead of arrival.

Travelers will also have to complete a "Travelers Authorisation" form 24 to 48 hours before their trip.

Travelers are required to be vaccinated to enter Bermuda, which the island defines as having received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within six months of visiting or having received a booster dose.

Currently, travelers 18 and older need to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within four days of arrival or a negative antigen test taken within three days of arrival. Travelers must then undergo a PCR test at the airport upon getting to the island, fill out an authorization form within one to three days of their trip, and take an antigen test on the fourth day of their stay.

In addition to making it easier for travelers, the Bermuda Tourism Authority said the island will automatically schedule and provide return testing for travelers whose countries require it. All international travelers flying to the United States are required to get tested within one day of their departure.