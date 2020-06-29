Barbados Is Reopening to Tourists on July 12

The island is hoping tourists will come for play and work, logging in 'WFH' hours in paradise.

Barbados is the latest Caribbean island planning to reopen to international tourists, welcoming back visitors on July 12.

Americans will be able to board commercial flights on JetBlue beginning July 25 and American Airlines will resume flights to Barbados on August 5.

Like most other countries reopening to tourists in the wake of COVID-19, travelers must take precautions when visiting Barbados. Within 72 hours before departing, travelers from high-risk countries (which currently include the U.S.) are “strongly encouraged” to take a COVID-19 test, according to a press release from Barbados Tourism Marketing shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers from countries with fewer than 100 new cases in the last seven days can take their test within one week prior to departure.

Travelers will also be required to fill out an Embarkation/Disembarkation Card (ED card), answering health questions about COVID-19 symptoms. This can be done via email before departure and will have to be presented upon arrival in Barbados along with proof evidence of a negative coronavirus test before they are allowed to pass through immigration.

Visitors who have not taken a COVID-19 test before departure will be required to take on upon arrival and will be quarantined at their own expense until the results come through which is approximately 48 hours.

On the island, life has largely returned to normal, with most businesses allowed to reopen. A curfew that has been in place for the past few months is set to lift on July 1. Beaches and parks no longer have limited hours. Although face masks are still necessary, mandatory social distancing will be reduced to only three feet between people, effective July 1. The social gathering limit will also increase from 250 people to 500, according to the U.S. Embassy in Barbados.

Going forward, Barbados will push a tourism strategy of longer stays, encouraging travelers to remote work and stay longer.

“We want to create an environment that will allow people to come to Barbados to work, to rest, and to play from here for an extended period of time during COVID-19,” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in a statement.