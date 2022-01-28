This Iconic Casino From the 1950s Is Heading Back to the Las Vegas Strip This Year

Bally's Las Vegas is getting a makeover, transforming into the classic Horseshoe casino, a legendary brand harkening back to the 1950s.

Starting this spring, the building will be reimagined with new entertainment, food, and beverage options, as well as a design that incorporates the Horseshoe's mid-century roots with tooled leather, dramatic chandeliers, and the brand's signature gold horseshoe iconography, according to Caesars Entertainment, which owns both casino brands.

"At Horseshoe, it's all about the gambler. Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been home to the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots. So, it's fitting that we bring Horseshoe back to Las Vegas, and right on the Las Vegas Strip," Jason Gregorec, the SVP, and general manager of the property said in a statement. "Holding to the Horseshoe tradition of providing impeccable service, our guests will see the property transform over time, ensuring we aren't disrupting the excitement while we make the transition."

The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

When finished, the new property will host Caesars Entertainment's World Series of Poker, which was first played at Las Vegas' original Horseshoe in 1970. The 53rd annual World Series of Poker will be played from May 31 to July 19, just as construction is set to begin.

This isn't the first transformation for the resort property, which sits on 44 acres and contains two 26-story hotel towers with more than 2,800 guest rooms. The property initially opened in 1973 as the original MGM Grand Hotel and Casino before it was transformed into Bally's in the mid-1980s, USA Today reported.

Currently, Caesars Entertainment operates a handful of other Horseshoe casinos throughout the country, including in Baltimore and Indianapolis.

"Bringing the Horseshoe brand back to life in Las Vegas allows us to celebrate both our history and our future," Sean McBurney, the regional president of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. "2022 starts a new era for the Caesars Entertainment empire in Las Vegas, one being heralded by the return of Horseshoe."

Bally's isn't the only Caesars Entertainment property undergoing some major changes this year. Caesars Palace is welcoming 2022 with new food and entertainment experiences as well as luxuriously renovated new suites and new games for the casino floor.