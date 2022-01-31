Bali Is Reopening to Foreign Visitors This Week — What to Know

The Southeast Asian beach destination of Bali will once again welcome paradise-seeking travelers soon with COVID-19 protocol in place.

Starting Feb. 4, Bali will allow international travelers to visit, Reuters reported, but will still require vaccinated visitors to quarantine for five to seven days. Currently, U.S. citizens are only allowed to enter Indonesia if they hold a valid residence permit or specific visa, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Indonesia.

Additional entry protocols were not immediately clear.

The plans come after Bali officially opened to visitors from several countries in mid-October, including China, New Zealand, and Japan, but direct flights have remained scarce. On Friday, Singapore Airlines said it would resume flights to Bali from Singapore on Feb. 16, Reuters noted.

It also follows the decision to welcome travelers from Singapore to fellow Indonesian islands Batam and Bintan, the wire service reported.

The wider opening will likely be a boom to Bali's tourism industry. In 2019, the destination welcomed 6.2 million foreign travelers, Reuters reported, accounting for more than half of its economy.

Bali initially planned to reopen to foreign visitors in the summer of 2021, but was forced to delay its plans due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Currently, Indonesia is seeing a spike in new cases, recording more than 8,000 on Jan. 27, according to the World Health Organization. Health authorities are attributing the increase to the omicron variant, Reuters noted.

When travelers do finally return to Bali, they will be greeted by breathtaking hotels hugged by unspoiled rainforests and featuring gorgeous pools and high-end design, as well as luxurious high tea services, and the chance to soak in a hot spring surrounded by lush gardens.

While there's never a bad time to visit Bali, travelers looking to avoid the rainy season (November to March) and get in some quality beach time should plan a trip from May to September.