Bali to Welcome International Tourists Back in September

The Bali Tourism Ministry announced Sunday that in accordance with its three-phased reopening plan, the destination will welcome tourists back in September.

As their reopening plan starts on July 9 by easing up on local restrictions, over a thousand people attended a sacred ceremony, Yadnya Pamahayu Jagat, also on Sunday, to ask for “permission, blessing, guidance, and protection” as Bali phases back into "normal life," Reuters reported.

In a press release, the tourism ministry explained that after locals are permitted to travel on July 9, travel rights will be extended to all Indonesians on July 31, and travelers from around the world will be able to return to Bali on September 11.

The Indonesian Government has called its reopening plan the “New Era Life Protocols for a Productive Society and Safe from COVID-19,” under which people will be required to wear masks in public, maintain a social distance, avoid crowds, wash their hands often, and “maintain health and clean lifestyle.”

As tourism resumes, hotels, restaurants, and attractions will slowly reopen. They will begin their reopening plans by implementing new health and safety procedures outlined by the Indonesian government.

Image zoom Market merchants wear protective face masks and shields amid the pandemic in Denpasar, Bali. | Credit: NurPhoto/Getty

According to Bloomberg, Bali's governor, Wayan Koster, acknowledged the destinations spike in coronavirus cases that occurred at the same time as their reopening announcement

“We must continue to make the best efforts to handle Covid-19, while at the same time we must begin to carry out activities for the sake of community life,” he said in a statement.