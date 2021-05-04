The Bahamas Waives Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

Fully vaccinated tourists won't be required to undergo any testing before or after arrival.

The Bahamas is making it even easier for travelers to enjoy a relaxing Caribbean vacation by waiving all pre-travel testing requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated tourists heading to the island chain — renowned for pristine beaches, over-the-top (and safe) resorts, and a buzzy art scene — may now upload proof of their vaccination in lieu of pre-travel COVID-19 testing and won't be required to undergo any testing before or after arriving, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. Currently, the Bahamas is accepting Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention card or another government issued vaccine record card are considered acceptable forms of proof.

Unvaccinated travelers are also allowed to head to the Bahamas, but must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days before arriving. Unvaccinated travelers are also required to complete a daily health questionnaire and take a rapid COVID-19 antigen test on the fifth day of their trip.

Children 10 and younger are also exempt from testing.

All travelers to the Bahamas, regardless of their vaccination status, must apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa, which includes COVID-19 health insurance.

While on the islands, the Bahamas requires everyone to wear a face mask in situations where people can't social distance (like while traveling in a taxi or checking into a hotel).

If a trip to the Bahamas isn't on the itinerary at the moment, those looking for an escape can visit the island virtually with cooking lessons, cocktail sessions (learn how to make the the Bahama Mama), and even dance classes with step-by-step instructions from Junkanoo (or Bahamian carnival) dancers.